AP News Summary at 3:41 p.m. EST

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year unfolding against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. The appearance is consistent with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party’s strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided. President Donald Trump, readying another presidential bid of his own, is rallying in Ohio.

Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted that he interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The statement by the man known as “Putin's chef” because of his catering company confirmed for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. In a posting on a Russian social media platform, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way.” The remarks came on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment. Prigozhin and other Russians were charged in 2018 with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other: the future of democracy. Some Americans remain hopeful, but a fretful outlook emerges from interviews with more than two dozen Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters before Tuesday’s midterm elections — the first since followers of former President Donald Trump tried to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told world leaders they must cooperate or perish, speaking Monday at the annual climate summit in Egypt. Guterres pointed in particular to the United States and China, calling on the two biggest polluting countries to work together for a world Solidarity Pact on climate issues. More than 100 world leaders will discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Leaders of China, India and Russia will be missing the summit, and the U.S. midterm elections and Russia-Ukraine war will be grabbing headlines.

Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: 'I was very scared'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held back tears as she spoke for the first time about being awakened by Capitol Police rushing to inform her of the attack on her husband. Pelosi tells CNN she was alseep when she heard pounding on the door at her Washington apartment. “I was very scared,” Pelosi told CNN in an interview airing Monday. The Democratic leader is opening up on the eve of the midterm elections about the brutal attack amid rising threats of violence against lawmakers. Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night's drawing. That's a long time without a winner but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion. It was a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial. Jackson, in a two-page opinion, wrote that she would have ordered a new look at Chinn’s case “because his life is on the line and given the substantial likelihood that the suppressed records would have changed the outcome at trial.” Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only other member of the court to join Jackson’s opinion.

Fans celebrating Houston Astros' win with parade

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon. The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The city said the downtown parade after the Astros’ 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expect about that many people Monday.

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49. His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep. Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.