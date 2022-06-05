AP News Summary at 3:43 a.m. EDT

Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv's mayor says a barrage of Russian missiles has struck Ukraine’s capital and hit unspecified “infrastructure” targets. No one was reported killed with one person hospitalized with injuries. But Sunday's attack shattered a sense of calm in Kyiv, which hadn’t seen similar strikes since the April 28 visit of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that the missile strikes hit the Darnytski and Dniprovski districts in the city and that emergency services had arrived to the scene. Air raid sirens had gone off around the time of the blasts. An acrid smell of smoke filled the air in the Darnystki district of eastern Kviv with a billowing pillar of smoke rising in the sky.

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military says North Korea has test-fired a barrage of eight short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. The launch was North Korea’s 18th round of missile tests in 2022 alone, as leader Kim Jong Un pushes brinkmanship aimed at cementing the North’s status as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

At least 28 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh has killed at least 28 people and injured more than 100 others, and firefighters are struggling to bring the blaze under control. The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located in Chittagong, 134 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka. The area’s civil surgeon said the death toll could still rise further.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of Florida were facing heavy rain and wind as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin if it reaches tropical storm status. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida’s eastern coast Saturday night and is expected to strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. In Cuba, authorities say the storm killed three people.

American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies have begun a review of how they judge the will and ability of foreign governments to fight. American spy services underestimated Ukraine's will to fight while overestimating Russia's ability to overrun its neighbor, even as those agencies accurately predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would order an invasion. The agencies now face bipartisan pressure to review what they got wrong beforehand, especially after their mistakes in judging Afghanistan last year. U.S. intelligence continues to have a critical role in Ukraine, and as the White House ramps up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, officials are trying to predict what Putin might see as escalatory and the U.S. is seeking to avoid a direct war with Russia.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; 'Spider-Man' leads noms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” snag some trophies. The 2021 sensation enters the show as the leading nominee with seven. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, “No Way Home” was the biggest film of the year and a fan favorite, though it was largely overlooked by the major awards shows. MTV’s celebration of films and television shows is a lighter, breezier show. Vanessa Hudgens is hosting this year. The show will be broadcast live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1 and other Paramount networks.

Mystery solved: UK Queen shares secret with Paddington

LONDON (AP) — Now we know what is in Queen Elizabeth II’s handbag. The long-time mystery was solved Saturday when the British monarch made the second star turn of her career, appearing in a mini-movie to kick off a concert celebrating her 70 years on the throne. The sketch featured the queen having a cream tea with British national treasure Paddington Bear at Buckingham Palace. After drinking all the tea and destroying the cakes, the duffle-coat wearing bear from deepest Peru told Elizabeth how he always had a reserve supply of marmalade sandwiches with him, lifting up his red hat to reveal his favorite treat. “So do I,” the queen responded before opening her bag and declaring: “I keep mine in here.”

Warriors remain loose, Celtics stay focused entering Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A peek at Golden State’s practice Saturday wouldn’t have suggested that the Warriors are trailing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry was making most of his shot. Klay Thompson was bobbing his head in time with the music in between his own shot attempts. Draymond Green was at the other end of the floor with the forwards yelling “Oh, yeah!” at nobody in particular. The biggest game of their season is Sunday. They don’t seem nervous about it. The Celtics can take a 2-0 lead of the NBA Finals on Sunday when they visit the Warriors.

