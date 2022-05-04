AP News Summary at 3:43 p.m. EDT

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater being used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people. That’s almost double the current estimates. The AP recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the theater’s new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also built a 3D model based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during and after that day, and expert comment.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east. Meanwhile, the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports. The Russian military said Wednesday it used missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots. The defense minister repeated that Russian forces have blocked off a steel mill in Mariupol from which scores of civilians were evacuated over the weekend. Another official denied they were storming the plant, as its defenders said a day earlier.

Abortion draft puts unusual public pressure on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The traditionally insular Supreme Court is about to face the full force of public pressure and abortion politics. The justices are deciding whether to throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. A leaked draft opinion suggests the conservative justices are prepared to overturn the 1973 opinion that gives women legal access to the procedure. Justice Samuel Alito appears to be bracing for the onslaught ahead. He wrote in the draft that the justices cannot be swayed by “the public’s reaction to our work.” As protests swell across the nation GOP Leader Mitch McConnell let the justices know the Senate ”has their backs."

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by an sizable half-percentage point. The half-point hike in the Fed’s key rate — its largest since 2000 — raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed will likely follow Wednesday’s move with the fastest pace of hikes in 30 years. The Fed also announced Wednesday that it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing the Fed’s holdings will have the effect of further raising loan costs throughout the economy.

How higher Fed rates stand to affect Americans' finances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Record-low mortgages below 3% are long gone. Credit card rates will likely rise. So will the cost of an auto loan. Savers may finally receive a yield high enough to top inflation. The half-point hike in its benchmark short-term rate that the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday won’t, by itself, have much immediate effect on most Americans. But additional large hikes are expected to be announced in June and July, and economists foresee the fastest pace of rate increases since 1989. The result could be much higher borrowing costs for households well into the future as the Fed fights the most painfully high inflation in four decades.

New round of state abortion battles winding up after draft

The Supreme Court’s apparent intention to abolish a nationwide right to abortion, spelled out in a draft opinion leaked this week, will not be the final chapter in the nation’s most pitched culture battle. Democrats in states where the right to abortion is enshrined in law are bracing for a wave of legal attacks and other maneuvers seeking to undermine access, including from other states. California and Colorado are pushing to protect access to abortion in their state constitutions. Connecticut and Washington state are shielding providers from possible lawsuits as they anticipate that women seeking abortions will need to cross state lines.

Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard told jurors how difficult it has been for her to relive her troubled marriage to Johnny Depp as part of a libel lawsuit he filed against her. Heard took the stand Wednesday in the trial's fourth week. Her testimony comes after a psychologist hired by Heard’s lawyers testified she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from multiple acts of abuse by Depp, including sexual violence. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, over an op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article didn't name Depp, but he says he was defamed because it referred to accusations she raised during their divorce.

Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it's their turn.

Hollywood is bringing out some of its biggest and most reliable players for the 2022 summer movie season, which unofficially kicks off this weekend with the help of Marvel and Disney’s “Doctor Strange and the Multitverse of Madness” and runs through the end of August. Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators for “Top Gun: Maverick." Doctors Grant, Sattler and Ian Malcolm are returning for another round with the dinosaurs in “Jurassic World Dominion.” Natalie Portman is picking up Thor’s hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And Jordan Peele is poised to terrify us with the unknown in “Nope.”

For marine biologist, Haitian gangs make work dangerous

PEPILLO SALCEDO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Powerful gangs in Haiti are making it difficult for marine biologist Jean Wiener to do on-the-ground conservation work aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. Instead, Wiener, leader of the Foundation for the Protection of Marine Biodiversity, is forced to do his work mostly from afar, from his home in Maryland. The Associated Press recently followed Wiener as he returned to Haiti for a short trip, taking great care with each place he visited. The dynamic is a conundrum that bedevils Jean and others like him around the world. As climate change plays a greater role in contributing to conflicts, that in turns makes it more difficult to carry out scientific research and work on environmental projects that seek to offset the effects of climate change.

To refine water forecasts, Western cities map snow by plane

GUNNISON, Colo. (AP) — Drought-prone cities in the U.S. West are mapping snow by plane to refine their water forecasts. It's one way water managers are adjusting as climate change disrupts weather patterns and makes forecasting trickier. Western states for decades primarily measured snow through remote sensing sites that were generally at elevations of around 9,000 feet. That helped them estimate how much water would later fill reservoirs. In mid-April, a plane equipped with lasers, sensors and cameras flew over the Colorado River’s headwaters to measure the area's snow by air for the first time. The measurements could give local officials more confidence in water forecasts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0