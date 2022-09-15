AP News Summary at 4:07 p.m. EDT

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad workers secured a deal that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years, but it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off. The deal that’s retroactive to 2020 will give railroaders the biggest raises they’ve seen in more than four decades with 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses over five years. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove more important. Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized. The 12 unions that had been bargaining with the nation's biggest railroads represent some 115,000 workers. A rail strike could have been devastating to the economy.

Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia. The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans' release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he sent the two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border who were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington. It's part of a political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott tweeted Thursday he sent the buses to call on the Biden administration to "secure the border.” The men and women who were dropped off stood outside Harris' official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, clutching bags of their belongings before moving to a nearby church. Republicans say President Joe Biden's policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S. Democrats criticize the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico.

London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners are waiting for up to nine hours in line to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles (7 kilometers) past Tower Bridge on Thursday. But those in it said the nine-hour wait was worth it and authorities provided amenities like portable toilets to ease their wait. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died a week ago at age 96. Buckingham Palace also released details of plans for the queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the 1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

'Torment of hell:' Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many. Yuliia Paievska spoke Thursday to the Helsinki Commission, which promotes international compliance with human rights. Paievska told of fellow Ukrainian prisoners screaming in pain for weeks from the torture before dying. She said a 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him. Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war drew global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow in the war. Putin and Xi met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine. A Chinese government statement after the meeting didn’t specifically mention Ukraine, but said Xi promised “strong support” to Russia’s “core interests.” Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the ruling Communist Party’s claim to Taiwan.

Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, a blow for the legislation that comes days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.” The request for a delay by senators who have been pushing for the legislation comes after Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the lead senator on the legislation, had predicted that they would be able to get the 10 Republican votes they need to break a filibuster. But the group struggled in recent days as some Republicans had raised increasing concerns about religious liberty.

Governor: Mississippi capital's water is again safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly two months of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own. Emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants.

Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has resolved a yearslong criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs, pleading guilty Thursday in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service. The 29-year-old “WAP” singer agreed to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial, saying in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.” Cardi B, a New York City native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the fights in August 2018. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.