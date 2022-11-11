AP News Summary at 3:44 p.m. EST

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats are holding on to narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor are still too early to call. About a fifth of the total ballots are left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points late Thursday, while Democrat Katie Hobbs was 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Election officials in populous Maricopa County expected to begin reporting results Friday from nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That crucial group of ballots will provide clues about how remaining votes will fall.

GOP's Stefanik backs Trump '24 as other Republicans decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024. She becomes the highest-ranking congressional leader to publicly back the former president. Trump is expected to make his own announcement next Tuesday for a potential White House run. But Trump is being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Many Republicans say it's time for the party to move on from Trump. Stefanik is close to Trump and has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential contender.

AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus has been on the job less than a year. He was told to resign or be fired, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. The ultimatum comes after Republican gains in midterm elections are likely to lead to more congressional scrutiny.

Dubbed torture, ID policies leave transgender people sterile

SINGAPORE (AP) — Across the world, scores of countries still require transgender people to submit to sterilizing surgeries before their genders are legally recognized. It's a practice international human rights bodies have condemned as torture. These policies have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agonizing choice between their fertility and their identity. For those who opt against surgery, the policies’ consequences can be severe, limiting their prospects for jobs, housing, marriage and safe passage through the world. Since their identification documents list their genders as the opposite of how they present in public, they can easily be outed. And that can lead to everything from bureaucratic hassles to life-threatening confrontations.

Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived at a crossroads. She could be forced to relinquish the gavel if Republicans win majority control of the House. Pelosi is the nation's first and only woman to become speaker. The uncertainty surrounding her future comes just weeks after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked when an intruder broke into the family home in California looking for the speaker. She was in Washington at the time. Speaker Pelosi has said the attack will affect her decision about whether to remain in Congress. She won her own re-election representing San Francisco. She has served for 35 years.

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter. Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago, the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month. Eli Lilly, Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.

Wall Street adds more gains onto winning week; crypto falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tacking more onto its stupendous surge from a day before. The S&P 500 was 1% higher Friday, a day after soaring to its best day in more than two years. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher. Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank again after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy protection.

Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Conroy has died at 66. The prolific voice actor's gravely delivery on the “Batman: The Animated Series” was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader. Warner Bros. announced Friday that Conroy died Thursday after a battle with cancer. Conroy was the voice of Batman on the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992-1996, often acting opposite Mark Hamill’s Joker. Conroy continued on as the almost exclusive animated voice of Batman, including some 15 films, 400 episodes of television and two dozen video games. In the eight-decade history of Batman, no one played the Dark Knight more.

Deuxmoi, Instagram's Gossip Girl, talks new novel 'Anon Pls'

With 1.7 million followers, the Instagram account Deuxmoi has become a go to for pop culture musings and the occasional snarky comment with its belated celebrity sightings, blind gossip items and even restaurant recommendations. The creator behind the account, who remains anonymous, has co-authored the novel “Anon Pls” with Jessica Goodman. It's based on her own experience of operating a social media account that became a phenomenon and then a full-time career. HBO Max is developing the book into a drama series with Deuxmoi signed on to executive produce. She talked to the AP about the account's future.