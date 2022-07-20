AP News Summary at 3:45 a.m. EDT

Wickremesinghe elected new president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers have chosen six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president to succeed the ousted leader who fled the country in a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation. Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May, hoping to bring stability to a country engulfed in its worst economic crisis in memory. Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled the country last week and resigned by email. The vote of 134 lawmakers put Wickremesinghe ahead of former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, who received 82 votes. The Marxist candidate had three.

"The mouth of a bear": Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations. An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.

Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dismissal of senior officials is casting an inconvenient light on an issue that the Biden administration has largely ignored since the outbreak of war with Russia. That issue is Ukraine’s history of rampant corruption and shaky governance. Concerns date back decades and were not an insignificant part of former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. But they had been largely pushed to the back burner in the run-up to Russia’s invasion and during the first months of the conflict. High-profile supporters of Ukraine, both Republicans and Democrats, want to avoid a backlash that could make it more difficult to pass future aid packages.

UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heat wave has disrupted travel for a third day and firefighters remain on alert even as cloudy skies and showers have brought relief from the scorching temperatures of recent days. Forecasters predict London will reach a high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the record 40.2C (104.4F) set Tuesday at Heathrow Airport. Still, the main train line from London to Edinburgh will remain closed until noon as crews work to repair power lines and signaling equipment damaged by a heat-related fire on Tuesday, according to the London North Eastern Railway.

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Dan Cox, has won the Republican primary for Maryland governor. Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship. They could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.

'Forgotten' US victims of Mexican drug lord want justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — When fugitive 1980s Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested in Mexico last week, it stirred up old, terrible memories for Lannie Walker, the daughter of American writer John Clay Walker. While Caro Quintero was only ever sentenced in Mexico for the killing of U.S. DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and a Mexican pilot in 1985, his gang apparently killed as many as six U.S. citizens in the western city of Guadalajara around the same time. John Clay Walker, then 36 and a writer who had moved to Guadalajara to finish a book, was one of them. His brutal killing has so far gone unpunished.

AP PHOTOS: Afghan despair, poverty fuel addiction scourge

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Drug addiction has long been a problem in Afghanistan, the world’s biggest producer of opium and heroin. The ranks of the addicted have been fueled by persistent poverty and by decades of war that left few families unscarred. It appears to only be getting worse since the country’s economy collapsed after the seizure of power by the Taliban in August last year and the subsequent halt of international financing. On a recent day, hundreds of men, strung out on heroin and opium, were strewn over the hillside overlooking Kabul, some in tents, some lying in the dirt.

US rabbi reviving Jewish roots in her family's Italian town

SERRASTRETTA, Italy (AP) — From a tiny synagogue she fashioned from her ancestral home in a southern Italian mountain village, an American rabbi is keeping a promise made to her Italian-born father. She is reconnecting people in the region of Calabria to their Jewish roots. Those links were nearly severed five centuries ago when the Inquisition forced Jews to convert to Christianity. In the process, Rabbi Barbara Aiello is also helping Serrastretta, one of many Italian towns struggling with dwindling population. Thanks to her, the laughter of newly arrived children resounds in town. The rabbi helped bring Ukrainian war refugees, some with Jewish roots, to live in Serrastretta for now, and possibly permanently.

Stanton, Buxton lead AL over NL in 9th straight All-Star win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton homered back-to-back in the fourth inning to rally the American League over the National League 3-2 in the All-Star Game. It was the AL's ninth straight victory in the Midsummer Classic. Nine-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw got the first start of his career for the NL and pitched one inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The NL got a solo shot by Paul Goldschmidt and Dodgers star Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the first. Dodger Stadium hosted the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.