AP News Summary at 3:45 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba, aims at Florida as possible Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds are lashing Cuba’s western tip as it roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province have evacuated 50,000 people, set up 55 shelters and taken steps to protect crops in warehouses in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early Tuesday as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet of storm surge. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen further before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday.

Putin's call-up fuels Russians' anger, protests and violence

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Five days after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has triggered outraged protests across Russia, a fearful exodus of men of fighting age from the country, and acts of violence. There have been demonstrations — not just in the usual places like Moscow and St. Petersburg — but also in the remote far north province of Yakutia and in the poor, southern region of Dagestan. A gunman opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and gravely wounded the military commandant. One analyst says Putin is risking a lot because of the mobilization and is losing some support.

Japan's former leader Abe honored at divisive state funeral

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s hawkish former leader Shinzo Abe was honored by a rare and divisive state funeral that was full of militaristic presentation like soldiers carrying his ashes in a box brought by his widow and praise of his nine-year premiership. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the publicly financed ceremony was a deserved honor for Japan’s longest-serving modern political leader, but it has deeply split public opinion. The event attended by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and other foreign and Japanese dignitaries. Kishida eulogized Abe as having a clear vision for economic growth and development and promoting the concept of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” as a counter to China’s rise.

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss' Jan. 6 sedition case

Jury selection is expected to get underway Tuesday in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates are charged with seditious conspiracy. Stewart Rhodes and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial. Authorities allege there was a serious, weekslong plot to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from election-denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

Asian shares mostly gain after Dow tumbles into bear market

Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after heavy selling on Wall Street put the Dow Jones Industrial Average into what’s known as a bear market. U.S. futures rose Tuesday and oil prices gained. Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. The week started out with a bout of selling amid an extended slump for many markets. The benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 7% in September. But buying kicked in on Tuesday, as investors awaited a slew of updates on the U.S. economy, including one on consumer confidence due out later in the day.

At UN, a fleeting opportunity to tell their nations' stories

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan’s new prime minister stepped onto the U.N. podium to spin a tale of floods and climate change. Shahbaz Sharif began: “As I stand here today to tell the story of my country ...” At its core, that was what every world leader was here to do during the past week. One after another, they took the fleeting opportunity to craft a story about their nation and the world. They hoped the tales would make others sit up and listen. Some did it better than others.

Vietnam imposes curfew, evacuations ahead of Typhoon Noru

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has imposed a curfew and evacuated over 800,000 people as a powerful typhoon that had flooded villages and left at least eight dead in the Philippines aimed for the country’s central region. National television VTV says people living near the coast where Typhoon Noru is expected to slam early Wednesday had been ordered to take shelter. Schools were closed and public events canceled. In Da Nang and Quang Nam provinces, a curfew will be in effect starting Tuesday evening. It forbids people from venturing out except those on official duty. Flights at five regional airports were canceled and train service halted until the typhoon passes. The weather agency says Noru is packing maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour.

As Cantonese language wanes, efforts grow to preserve it

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three decades ago, finding opportunities to learn the Cantonese language in San Francisco wasn’t hard. But today in the city that’s drawn Cantonese speakers from South China for over 150 years, there is fear that political and social upheaval are gradually diminishing the language. The Chinese government’s push for wider use of Mandarin, which is already the national language, along with the country’s changing migration patterns have contributed to an undeniable shift away from Cantonese. It’s a change that has reverberated from East to West. From the U.S. to the U.K. and beyond, there is worry that Cantonese won't survive in some families for another generation.

Lamb's 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as the Cowboys beat the Giants for the 10th time in 11 games. Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards and a 1-yard TD in winning his second straight start. Saquon Barkley scored on a 36-yard touchdown run and Graham Gano added three field goals for the Giants.