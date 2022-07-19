AP News Summary at 3:45 p.m. EDT

UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

LONDON (AP) — Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes. The typically temperate nation is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering have driven home concerns about climate change. The U.K. Met Office weather agency registered a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees at Coningsby in eastern England.

AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change. But a person familiar with the president's plans says he will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue. Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. Biden has been trying to signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress. Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House hasn't released details.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Putin holds talks in Tehran with leaders of Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Iran on a trip intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe during its grinding campaign in Ukraine. It is only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighboring country in February. Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about some of the most pressing issues facing the region. That includes the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.

Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam, producing a cloud of thick, black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. Authorities said no one was hurt Tuesday and electricity continued to flow from one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation said the fire ignited around 10 a.m. She said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated. Hoover Dam is located on the Nevada-Arizona border about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas. It's a popular tourist destination and some of the visitors captured the scene on video and quickly shared it on social media.

Abortion doctor signals she'll sue Indiana AG over comments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced on June 30, filed a “tort claim notice” claim over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana to get the abortion. The claim starts a 90-day period for the state to settle the claim. If it’s not, DeLaney could file a lawsuit. Rokita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deadly Minneapolis police standoff revives racial concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The shooting of a young Black man whose family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis has revived some activists’ mistrust of Minneapolis’ troubled police department and their perception that officers go to greater lengths to capture white suspects alive. Authorities still haven’t said what led two police snipers to open fire on 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg early Thursday after a six-hour standoff. And they haven't released police videos of the confrontation. That has left activists skeptical that the officers were justified in shooting Sundberg. And it's once again exposed the distrust that many in the Black community feel toward police.

Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are being shown graphic video of him murdering 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Many held their hands to their faces as they saw the 15-minute recording. Some squirmed. One juror looked up at Cruz with his eyes wide. The video was shown despite defense objections that it could inflame the jury against Cruz. The judge said it accurately reflects what happened, and doesn't unfairly prejudice his case. Cruz has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, and 17 more of attempted murder. The jury must decide on death or life in prison.

Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport's thorniest problem

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African runner Caster Semenya's surprise return to the world championships this week coincides with a new reckoning over the rules in track and field that regulate the participation of women with high natural testosterone in female events. Semenya is a two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters. She was banned from that event after losing her appeal of a World Athletics regulation that made women with a certain intersex condition ineligible for some races. She is not transgender, but her case carries strong implications for how transgender athletes are treated and classified. The track and field body says it will review both its rules relating to transgender women and the separate issue of women with intersex conditions like Semenya at the end of the year.

US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) — Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country. The coronavirus pandemic caused lots of people to put off routine health care. But now many people are returning to doctor's offices. Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year. California officials on Tuesday announced rates would increase an average of 6% for the 1.7 million people who purchase coverage through the state run health insurance marketplace. Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said more people using health care was the biggest driver of the increase.