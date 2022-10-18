AP News Summary at 3:45 p.m. EDT

Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law. In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, "If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.” Democrats tried repeatedly in this Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law, only to be thwarted by GOP filibusters and the unwillingness of their own members to change the Senate’s rules. That dynamic is likely to persist no matter what happens in the November elections.

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

Worry grows for Iran athlete who competed without her hijab

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering. Farsi-language media outside of Iran have warned that she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home. The decision by climber Elnaz Rekabi comes as protests sparked by the September death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police have entered a fifth week. Iran's Embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” about Rekabi. A later Instagram post on Rekabi's account claimed she “unintentionally” didn't wear it and was rushed, though video of the event showed her relaxed at the time.

Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

NEW YORK (AP) — If mosquitoes love you, new research suggests it may be because of how you smell. A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of certain chemicals on the skin that are tied to odor. Scientists pitted people's smells against each other in the lab and saw that the bugs swarmed to the same hosts over time. Bad news for the mosquito magnets: It's hard to change your skin acid levels. But some scientists hope the new research can help think up new ways to fight off bites.

Everything to know to apply for student loan forgiveness

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, announced in August, will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. The application process is now open, and the administration says the forms should take five minutes to complete. Borrowers who apply before mid-November should see forgiveness before Jan. 1, when payments on loans are scheduled to restart after a pause during the pandemic. Some Republican-led states have filed lawsuits to try to stop the cancellation, but the Biden administration says they're confident the challenges won't succeed.

Nevada's 'Reid Machine' staring down tough test in midterms

It’s been eight years since Harry Reid led the U.S. Senate, but if his Democratic Party can manage to keep its tenuous control of the chamber this year, he may be the man responsible. Reid's chosen successor for his longtime Nevada Senate seat, Catherine Cortez Masto, is locked in one of this year’s most closely contested elections. Her fate, and that of the Democrats’ grip on power in the Senate, rest importantly on the political organizing machine Reid built in Nevada, which is facing its first test after his death last year. The “Reid Machine’s” first battle without its namesake is coming at a time when the political winds are decidedly not in Democrats favor.

Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of an American citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia says he was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States. The 72-year-old retired project manager, who was living in Florida, was arrested last November while visiting family in the kingdom. Almadi is a citizen of both Saudi Arabia and the U.S. His son, who went public with details of the case this week, said Tuesday that his father was sentenced on terrorism charges related to “mild tweets.” It appeared to be the latest in a series of recent cases in which Saudis received long jail sentences for social media posts critical of the government.

'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago. A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday in the trial of the 46-year-old former star of the long-running sitcom. All three women say Masterson raped them at his home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making the church likely to loom large during the trial.

‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison. This is contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services and compounding financial distress, especially in poorer countries. It has stirred complaints from an auto parts dealer in Nairobi, a seller of baby clothes in Istanbul, a wine importer in Manchester, England, and the driver of the colorful Philippine mini-bus known as a jeepney. The dollar is up 18% this year against a basket of key currencies around the globe. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have led to higher rates on U.S. government and corporate bonds, luring investors and driving up the U.S. currency.

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens

Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gave New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is sticking with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turning to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. The winner faces Houston in the AL Championship Series.