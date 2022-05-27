AP News Summary at 3:48 a.m. EDT

Gunman's final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers. The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside the building an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event, which is expected to draw protesters. Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act.

Widespread disbelief over N. Korea's tiny COVID death rate

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — About two weeks after North Korea acknowledged its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak, it says about 3.3 million people have come down with fever but only 69 have died. If they were all virus patients, it would suggest the coronavirus fatality rate of 0.002%, something no other country has achieved. But there are widespread doubts about the credibility of North Korean tallies. Experts say the impoverished country would be more likely to suffer greater deaths because it has few people vaccinated against COVID-19. It also has a sizable portion of undernourished people and lacks facilities to treat critical patients. Observers say the real reason for underreported fatalities may be to protect leader Kim Jong Un at all costs or to bolster control of its 26 million people.

Live updates | Mayor: Some 1,500 killed in Sievierodonetsk

The mayor of Sievierodonetsk says the Ukrainian city is holding out, although a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group went into a city hotel. Sievierodonetsk is the center of fierce fighting in the east. Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk says at least 1,500 people have been killed in Sievierodonetsk and about 12,000 to 13,000 remain in the city, where he says 60% of residential buildings have been destroyed. Sievierodonetsk is the only part of the Luhansk region in the Donbas under Ukrainian government control. Russian forces have been trying to cut it off from the rest of Ukrainian-controlled territory. Stryuk says the main road between the neighboring town of Lysychansk and Bakhmut to the southwest remains open, but travel is dangerous.

Ship expands Iran Revolutionary Guard's reach to new waters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is building a massive new support ship near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That's according to satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press. Analysts tell the AP that the ship, the Shahid Mahdavi, will expand the Guard's naval presence in waters vital to international energy supplies and beyond. The ship also provides the Guard a large, floating base from which to run the small fast boats that largely make up its fleet designed to counter the U.S. Navy and other allied forces in the region. As negotiations over Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers also founder, further confrontations at sea between Tehran and the West also remain a risk.

Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts

Washington (AP) — The 18-year-old man who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in Texas left a digital trail that hinted at what was to come. He posted an Instagram photo of a hand holding a gun magazine. In his TikTok profile he warned, “Kids be scared.” And he pinned the image of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles displayed on a rug to the top of his profile. But those foreboding posts hardly stick out on an endless grid of Instagram photos that feature semi-automatic rifles, handguns and ammunition. There’s even a popular hashtag devoted to encouraging Instagram users to upload daily photos of guns with more than 2 million posts attached to it.

3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A week filled with goodbyes continues for family and friends of victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison. They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market. Authorities say the 18-year-old alleged shooter chose the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Funerals for a half dozen other victims have taken place in recent days. The final funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have swept many leading formula brands off store shelves. Many parents are having problems finding formula, but some experts point out systemic inequities contribute to lower rates of breastfeeding among Black and Hispanic women, making their babies more dependent on formula. The majority of formula in the U.S. is bought by low-income families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 20% of Black women and 23% of Hispanic women exclusively breastfeed through six months compared to 29% of white women. The overall rate stands at 26%.

Racism in the ranks: Dutch police film spurs conversation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A documentary about discrimination within the ranks of Dutch police has sparked a national conversation in the Netherlands about racism. “The Blue Family,” or “De Blauwe Familie” in Dutch, discusses a culture of bullying and fear in the national police force. It premiered on Dutch television Monday, timed around the second anniversary of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police. Many Dutch officers and others are hoping the film will bring about change. Police leaders received an early showing and promised action. The Dutch parliament voted by a large majority this week to place police leaders under stricter supervision, citing the suicides of three officers who had complained about discrimination.

Spanish LGBTQ groups wary of monkeypox stigma as Pride nears

MADRID (AP) — With one of Europe’s largest gay pride celebrations right around the corner, Spain's LGBTQ community is worried that the outbreaks of monkeypox on the continent could lead to an increase of homophobic sentiment based on misunderstandings of the disease. Spain has confirmed 84 monkeypox cases in the run-up to Madrid’s Gay Pride celebration in early July, when hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in the Spanish capital. With authorities linking the outbreaks to encounters between gay or bisexual men, some members of the LGBTQ community fear they will be stigmatized unfairly. Experts emphasize that anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets.

