AP News Summary at 3:48 a.m. EDT

Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians no longer ask if their country will be hit by Russia with nuclear weapons. They are preparing for it. People casually discuss which city could be the most likely target or what type of weapon might be used. Amid the war and the nuclear fears, many have stocked up with supplies and make elaborate survival plans. Others face it with dark humor. The nuclear threat seems to be on everyone’s mind. It became more pressing after Russia’s repeated unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine is preparing a “dirty bomb” against occupied territory. Kyiv denies the claim and says such warnings are more likely a sign that Moscow is itself preparing such a weapon and blame it on Ukraine.

Germany's Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine. Scholz’s visit Friday, however, also reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy. Scholz, who is traveling with several top German business leaders, received a formal welcome from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was recently re-appointed head of the ruling Communist Party, at the Great Hall of the People. In his opening remarks, Scholz referred directly to the Russian war that has created millions of refugees and upended world food and energy markets, saying, “We come together at a time of great tension,” according to German news agency DPA.

Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients. Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that’s only if they can get an appointment. Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions. Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling.

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden kicked off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. He campaigned Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI says it has received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that has prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why. In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Conflict, crisis fuel cholera surge across Mideast hot spots

BHANINE, Lebanon (AP) — Thousands of cholera cases have swept across Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq in recent weeks. All three countries are struggling with crumbling health care and water infrastructure, turmoil and housing displaced people. That prevents an adequate response to the rapidly spreading disease. The outbreak marks a major setback for global efforts to eradicate cholera and reduce deaths related to the water-borne illness by 90% by 2030. Aid groups are trying to contain the outbreaks, providing medical aid, clean water, and water-sanitization tablets in neighborhoods and refugee camps. The U.N. children’s agency says it urgently needs over $40 million just for its work in Syria and Lebanon.

Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details. A report released Friday focused on more than a dozen kinds of “alcohol-induced” deaths that were wholly blamed on drinking. The rate of those had been increasing by 7% or less each year. In 2020, they rose 26%. That’s the highest rate recorded in at least 40 years.

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states _ Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama _ do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to head home with a 3-2 lead. Buoyed by late defensive gems from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros moved to the brink of their second championship — the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017. Houston went ahead just four pitches in against Noah Syndergaard on Peña’s run-scoring single. Then Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered leading off the bottom half, harkening to the five-run lead Verlander wasted in Houston’s opening 6-5, 10-inning loss.

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.