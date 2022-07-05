AP News Summary at 4:02 p.m. EDT

Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people. That's according to authorities, who said Tuesday that the shooter then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd. Christopher Covelli is a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He told a news conference that the suspect used a high-powered rifle to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade. More than 30 people were wounded. Covelli said the shooter spent several weeks planning the assault.

2 key UK Cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson's government

LONDON (AP) — Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit in a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other Tuesday. Both were seen as possible leadership contenders within the Conservative Party if Johnson is forced out. Their departures were a huge blow to the prime minister, because they were in charge of two of the biggest issues facing Britain — the cost of living crisis and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of the last remaining eastern province partly under Ukraine's control urged his more than 350,000 residents to flee as Russian troops escalated their offensive. The governor of Donetsk made the plea Tuesday, after Russia declared it had seized the neighboring Luhansk province. In Donetsk province, a city in the path of Moscow’s offensive came under sustained bombardment Tuesday. The mayor of Sloviansk reported “massive shelling” that killed at least one person and wounded seven in the city. Russian forces are apparently positioning to advance farther into Ukraine’s Donbas region. The mostly Russian-speaking industrial area is where Ukraine's most experienced soldiers are concentrated. In nearly all of Ukraine Tuesday night, air alerts were activated.

A survivor of the migrant trailer: 'They couldn't breathe'

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week in Texas. The 20-year-old from Guatemala’s capital says it was already hot on June 27 when stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer. Cardona Tomás was near the door hours later when she lost consciousness. She awakened in a San Antonio hospital.

Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney signed a “certificate of material witness” for Graham, Giuliani and others saying that they have been deemed necessary to the investigation. Representatives for Giuliani and Graham did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has settled a long-running lawsuit filed by a group of men rounded up in the weeks after the September 2001 attack who say they were abused in a federal lockup in New York City. The settlement was announced Tuesday. It calls for a $98,000 payout to be split among the six men who filed the suit. While the government doesn’t admit guilt in the settlement, each of the men received a letter from the director of the Bureau of Prisons acknowledging they were “held in excessively restrictive an unduly harsh conditions.”

Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs

After the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion that’s been in place for half a century, companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple and JP Morgan pledged to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where abortion is now illegal so they can terminate pregnancies. But they gave no details on how they will do this and it’s not clear if they will be able to — legally — while protecting employees’ privacy and keeping them safe from prosecution.

Review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is pure bonkers filmmaking

“Thor: Love and Thunder” — a rare Marvel fourth installment for one character — has giant bleating goats, a horrible Zeus, children in cages, space dolphins, Jodie Foster jokes, teddy bears with laser eyes, an Old Spice commercial parody, Natalie Portman headbutting a villain, blue aliens and lots of Guns N’ Roses. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says it is director Taika Waititi at his most insane. The whipsaw from death and suffering to idiocy is staggering. You go from a hospital room on Earth dealing with a terminal illness to Thor dressed as a hot dog. The PG-13-rated film hits theaters Friday.

Wimbledon's all-white clothing bothers some, delights others

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The All England Club's strict guidelines about wearing white clothing are seen by some players as out-of-date rules. Others appreciate the charm and uniqueness. Put Nick Kyrgios in the former camp. He violated the letter of the stipulations by trading in his all-white grass-court shoes for a red-and-white pair of basketball sneakers and swapping out his white hat for a red one after winning at Centre Court to reach the quarterfinals. He wishes the rules would change. He also acknowledged he doesn't expect them to. Before Wimbledon began Kyrgios said the event doesn't care about what looks cool.

As 'Run 3' begins, CERN touts discovery of exotic particles

GENEVA (AP) — The physics lab that’s home to the world’s largest atom smasher has announced the observation of three new “exotic particles” that could provide clues to the force that binds subatomic particles together. The observation of a new type of pentaquark as well as the first duo of tetraquarks at CERN offers a new angle to assess the so-called strong force that holds together the nuclei of atoms. Tuesday's announcement came as CERN was resuming collisions of subatomic particles for third time in a so-called “Run 3” that's expected to last early four years.

