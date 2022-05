AP News Summary at 4:03 p.m. EDT

Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week

NEW YORK (AP) — Another fall for stocks on Friday has the S&P 500 flirting with a 20% drop from its peak set early this year, putting it within the grasp of what Wall Street calls a bear market. The benchmark index was down 0.4% for the day in afternoon trading and on pace for its seventh straight losing week. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in China’s economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession. The last bear market was in 2020, an unusually brief downturn that sliced 34% off the S&P 500.

Biden's approval dips to lowest of presidency: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research. Overall, only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier. Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction.

Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims to have captured Mariupol in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead. There is no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket are pleading with the nation to confront and stop racist violence. Their agony poured out Thursday in the tears of a 12-year-old child, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, who lost his father. The child covered his face with his hands as his mother said, “His heart is broken.” She spoke at a press conference with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton. Earlier Thursday, the white man accused in the killings, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, silently faced a murder indictment in court. Authorities are investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges against him.

Ginni Thomas' emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly discovered emails show that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was more deeply involved in baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election than previously known. The conservative political activist urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the election to choose their own slate of electors. She argued that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud. The revelations were first published by The Washington Post on Friday, and The Associated Press subsequently obtained her emails to the lawmakers showing her efforts to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Thomas urged them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.”

Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York’s attorney general. The office of Attorney General Letitia James says Trump paid the fine Thursday but must still submit additional paperwork in order to have the contempt order lifted. A Manhattan judge declared Trump in contempt of court April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena in James’ long-running investigation into his business practices. Trump's lawyer did not immediately comment.

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The loudest voices in the abortion debate are often characterized along a starkly religious divide, the faithful versus not. But the reality is much more nuanced, both at an Alabama abortion clinic and in the nation that surrounds it. The clinic’s staff of 11 — most of them Black, deeply faithful Christian women — have no trouble at all reconciling their work with their religion. And as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion, they draw on their faith that they will somehow continue. God is on our side, they tell each other. God will keep this clinic open.

Lawmaker calls for investigation of Oregon ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for a formal investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday's primary by weeks in the state's third-largest county, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance. The call from Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Democrat, comes amid mounting pressure on Clackamas County Elections Clerk Sherry Hall, who has overseen elections in the suburban county south of Portland for nearly 20 years. As many as 60,000 ballots are unreadable by vote-counting machines because of blurry barcodes and the voter's intent must be transferred by hand to a new ballot in each instance.

African scientists baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe, US

LONDON (AP) — Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America. Cases of the smallpox-related disease haven’t previously been seen among people with no links to central and West Africa. But in the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United States, Sweden and Canada have all reported infections, mostly in young men who hadn’t traveled to Africa. On Friday, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia all confirmed their first cases of monkeypox. One of the theories British health officials are exploring is whether the disease is being sexually transmitted.

Broadcast TV's reduced role made clear in fall presentations

There were constant reminders this past week, when major entertainment companies hawked their wares to advertisers in Manhattan presentations, of the diminished role of broadcast networks. In some ways, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox were after-thoughts. They've lost a tremendous amount of viewership in the past two decades, and ceded leadership in creativity to the streaming services. Yet their fall schedules illustrate how the networks are coming to terms with their new roles — by emphasizing dependable franchise dramas, live or unscripted programming, and sports. And, as one broadcast executive noted, they still supply a lot of popular shows for the streamers.

