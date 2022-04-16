AP News Summary at 3:51 a.m. EDT

Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians have been discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. Most were shot dead, and police say that signals they were likely “simply executed.” The jarring toll comes as Moscow is threatening renewed missile attacks on the capital in response to alleged Ukrainian aggression on Russian territory. That warning follows the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirms was hit by at least one Ukrainian missile. Russia continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also continues in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol and elsewhere.

Live Updates | Air strikes hit Lviv region, governor says

The governor of the Lviv region in western Ukraine reported air strikes in the region on Saturday morning. Maksym Kozytskyy said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian Su-35 aircraft took off from the Baranovichi airfield in Belarus and carried out missile strikes in Lviv. Ukraine's air defense system shot down four cruise missiles, Kozytskyy said. He didn’t offer any details about possible casualties or damage.

Josh Mandel runs Ohio GOP Senate campaign 'through churches'

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel makes no secret of his Jewish religion. He is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, attended Jewish summer camp and sends his kids to Jewish day school. Nonetheless, Mandel has run a campaign steeped in Christianity. His campaign website features a picture of a cross and an American flag. He has pledged to make decisions in Washington with “the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.” And he holds most of his campaign events at evangelical churches. It’s a strategic repositioning that reflects a wider realignment of the U.S. political landscape, with Republican Jews and conservative Christians increasingly aligning over pro-Israel policies.

Palestinians in Jenin evoke painful past as violence flares

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The latest wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence has been centered on Jenin, a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that has long been a bastion of armed struggle against Israeli rule. The Palestinian who shot and killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv last week came from the camp, and Israel has carried out near-daily arrest raids there in recent days. Jenin was a scene of one of the biggest battles of the second Palestinian uprising 20 years ago. Residents say decades of dispossession, poverty and violence leave them no choice but to fight back against Israel's nearly 55-year occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.

After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool

NEW YORK (AP) — When smoke bombs and bullets were unleashed on a New York City subway train full of morning commuters, train driver David Artis said his first indication something was wrong was when passengers crowded near his cab door to report the chaos. Artis said his initial reaction was one of shock. But, his thoughts quickly shifted to concern for his passengers and he leaned on his emergency training. Artis and his fellow transit workers were honored by the mayor for their response to Tuesday’s shooting. Train conductor Raven Haynes was among those honored. She says she had a stoic attitude after the attack to help keep the passengers calm.

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away. His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol insurrection, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers. Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election. The messages from Lee to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, were first reported by CNN.

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Evacuation orders for close to 5,000 people are still in place as firefighters battle a deadly blaze in New Mexico. The wind-fueled wildfire has ripped through the mountain community of Ruidoso. The flames have destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since the wildfire broke out Tuesday. Authorities said they suspect the fire was sparked by a downed power line. Elsewhere in the U.S., crews have been battling large fires this week in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, where a new blaze forced evacuations Friday along the Rocky Mountain’s eastern front near Lyons about 18 miles north of Boulder.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather in which thousands marched in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. State media reports Saturday didn’t mention any speech or comments made by Kim during Friday’s event and it appeared the country passed its biggest holiday without showcasing its military hardware, amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade, which could take place on the April 25 founding anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as ICBMs.

Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after six months aboard China’s newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. State TV showed the Shenzhou 13 space capsule landing in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia. During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

Pelicans earn 105-101 win over Clippers, claim No. 8 seed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 in a play-in and earn the West’s No. 8 seed for the playoffs. The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, guided by first-year coach Willie Green, a former Clipper. They’ve been without Zion Williamson all season because of a foot injury. CJ McCollum added 19 points for the Pelicans. The Clippers were led by Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris with 27 points each. Los Angeles was missing Paul George, who entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier in the day.

