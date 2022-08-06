AP News Summary at 4:07 p.m. EDT

Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's nonpartisan rules arbiter has dealt a blow to Democrats’ plan for curbing drug prices. But the parliamentarian has left the rest of the sprawling economic bill largely intact as party leaders prepare for first votes on a package containing many of President Joe Biden’s top domestic goals. Democrats were told to remove language imposing hefty penalties on drugmakers that boost their prices beyond inflation in the private insurance market. Those were the bill’s chief pricing protections for the roughly 180 million people whose health coverage comes from private insurance, either through work or bought on their own. Democrats plan to begin Senate votes Saturday on their package addressing climate change, energy, health care, taxes and deficit reduction.

Israel says errant Palestinian rocket kills Gaza civilians

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says an errant rocket fired by Palestinian militants killed civilians, including children, in the northern Gaza Strip. The military said it investigated the incident and concluded “without a doubt” that it was caused by a misfire on the part of the Islamic Jihad militant group. There was no official Palestinian comment on the incident. A Palestinian medical worker, who was not authorized to brief media and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the blast killed at least six people, including three children. Israel and Islamic Jihad have traded heavy fire over the past two days.

Ukraine grain shipments offer hope, not fix to food crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — A ship bringing corn to Lebanon is offering hope after becoming the first to depart a Ukrainian Black Sea port since Russia invaded. The war has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world’s highest rate of food inflation and depends on the Black Sea region for nearly all of its wheat. The shipment is a key first step to get food trapped in Ukraine to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where people are going hungry. But the small scale means the initial shipments won't draw down food prices or ease a global food crisis soon. Experts also say most of the trapped grain is for animal feed, not for people to eat.

Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info

Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract. Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court.

Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. and the administration of President Joe Biden have condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday said Indiana's Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” Lilly says it's concerned the law will hinder the company's and Indiana’s “ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.” The law lifts the ban in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.

Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan says China’s military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island after Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Saturday that its armed forces issued an alert, dispatched air and naval patrols around the island and activated land-based missile systems in response to the situation. Taiwan’s army also detected four unmanned aerial vehicles flying in the vicinity of the offshore county of Kinmen close to mainland China and responded with warning flares. Pelosi’s trip to Taipei infuriated Beijing, which cut defense and climate talks with the U.S. Taiwan also reported massive cyberattacks on its official websites.

Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have began an assault on two key cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. They also kept up rocket and shelling attacks Saturday on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. That's according to Ukraine’s military and local officials. Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka had been considered key targets of Russia’s offensive across Ukraine’s east. Russian shelling also killed five civilians and injured 14 others in the Donetsk region. Local officials said three civilians were also injured after Russian rockets fell on homes in Nikopol, a city across the river from the Europe's largest nuclear power station. The head of the International Atomic Agency has warned that the fighting seriously endangers safety at the plant.

Biden tests negative for COVID, isolating until 2nd negative

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's doctor says the 79-year-old president has tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to isolate at the White House until a second negative test. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest daily update that the president, “in an abundance of caution,” will abide by the “strict isolation measures” in place since his “rebound” infection was detected July 30, pending a follow-up negative result. Biden came down with the virus a second time three days after he had emerged from isolation from his initial bout with COVID-19. Biden’s travel has been on hold. But he plans to visit Kentucky on Monday to view damage from catastrophic flooding and meet with families.

17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say a fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility is raging uncontrolled in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing. Officials say firefighters and other specialists are still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night. Cuba's governmeht said Saturday afternoon that it has asked for help from international experts. Officials say lightning set one tank on fire and the blaze spread to a second tank. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. The facility's eight giant tanks hold oil used to fuel electricity genrating plants.

Man who destroyed vast forest wins demise of park

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the state government of Mato Grosso has given up a legal battle to protect a state park located in one of the Brazilian Amazon's most biodiverse areas. The main beneficiary is the largest individual clearer of land in the Amazon, who faces criminal charges for the deforestation of tens of thousands of hectares of pristine rainforest. The state government could have appealed a court decision and fought to keep the park boundaries, but consistent with federal policy under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, declined to do so. Not only are environmental laws going unenforced in today's Brazil, now a court has invalidated a major protected area.