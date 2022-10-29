AP News Summary at 3:51 p.m. EDT

Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say at least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in Itaewon on Saturday night. Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it will immediately suspend implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack and said the Russians just mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain deal. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to remove obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — At times these days, it can feel like the United States is on edge about threats to American democracy. And now there's been a new jolt, less than two weeks before Election Day. The violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home was a particularly savage reminder of the extremism that has coursed through American politics in recent years. And it's adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election nearly at hand. A new domestic intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies says extremists, fueled by election falsehoods, “pose a heightened threat” to the upcoming midterms.

What to know about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — What is known at this point about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is that a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer. The speaker's office says Paul Pelosi, who is 82, is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The suspect is 42-year-old David DePape. He is expected to be charged next week with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. Police say the attack was “intentional,” not a random act.

Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Republicans have political winds at their back, but the party's nominees in Pennsylvania for governor and Senate are running dramatically different campaigns and targeting two very different types of voters. Campaign strategists say that dynamic is complicating a path to victory for Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity, in the Senate race and Doug Mastriano in the governor's contest. Strategists say it makes sense for Oz to avoid Mastriano because Mastriano's running a far-right campaign and trailing Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls. Strategists also say Mastriano is driving away the moderate voters that Oz will need to beat Democrat John Fetterman in the closely contested Senate race.

Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk's Twitter

Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States are likely to pose the first big challenges to Elon Musk and his promise to relax content moderation on Twitter. The platform's new owner has said he wants to relax rules created by Twitter to stop the flow of misinformation. Disinformation experts say a torrent of misinformation is already hitting voters in both Brazil and the U.S. If Musk makes good on his promise quickly, they say, that torrent could become a flood. One of Musk's first moves was to fire the executive in charge of content moderation. He says a new committee will review the platform's policies before any changes are made.

Two explosions rock Somalia's capital, killing at least 30

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police say two car bombs have exploded at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices and there are “scores" of civilian casualties including children. Saturday's attack comes five years after a massive blast at the same location killed hundreds. A volunteer at one hospital says at least 30 dead were taken there, most of them women. The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when Somalia's president and other officials were meeting to discuss combating violent extremism, especially by the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group that often targets the capital. There has been no claim of responsibility, but the prime minister blamed al-Shabab by name.

Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina was once a bastion of segregation. Today, the school takes account of race to make up for that history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors to build a diverse student body, is similar to plans in place at other selective public and private institutions. But a Supreme Court that's twice blessed race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years now seems poised to restrict their use or outlaw them altogether. The court is hearing two such cases on Monday, involving UNC and Harvard. They're the nation’s oldest public and private universities, respectively.

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate has unfolded as gun violence is on the rise nationwide.

Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.2-mile-long train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen on Saturday. The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008. The entire journey took over an hour, with rail enthusiasts lining the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 15.5 miles through the Alps. Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.