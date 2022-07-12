AP News Summary at 3:54 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight how violent extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is set to convene Tuesday. The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence. Leaders and members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are facing rare sedition charges for their alleged roles in the attack. Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy says Trump's tweet about a big rally was “a siren call to these folks.”

Japanese say final goodbye to former leader Abe at funeral

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a family funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination that shocked the nation. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who remained influential even after he stepped down two years ago, was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled pedestrian walks outside of the Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Mourners waved, took photos, and some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade including a hearse slowly drove by the packed crowd. Only his widow, other close family members and senior party leaders including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the funeral.

Abe's complicated legacy looms large for current Japan PM

TOKYO (AP) — Assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was perhaps the most divisive leader in recent Japanese history. He was also the longest serving and, by many estimations, the most influential. For current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, this complicated, polarizing legacy offers both huge opportunities and possible roadblocks as he tries to push through many of his mentor’s unachieved policy goals. Kishida has gained political strength from a win in parliamentary elections Sunday, riding a surge of emotion and vows of resilience from voters. But he’s also lost the most powerful force in his party — Abe — and he'll have to make quick progress on growing worries like inflation and a stagnant economy.

Some Ukrainians won't flee areas caught in crosshairs of war

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — As a Russian offensive intensifies in eastern Ukraine, authorities there are urging residents to evacuate for other, safer cities and towns in the west of the country. And yet, there are still people who refuse to leave. Many of them are pensioners living alone. Some say they don't earn enough money to support themselves away from home. Others have more complex reasons, including a dislike of the current government in Kyiv or believing that life under a Russian flag won't be much different than it is now. Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko has urged residents to evacuate, saying it would allow the Ukrainian army to better defend towns. He added that about 80% of the region had left by Monday.

High UAE gas prices stand out where cheap fuel was the norm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fuel prices in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That has accentuated differences with neighboring petrostates that heavily subsidize gasoline. The contrast has stoked complaints among nationals who receive generous cradle-to-grave welfare and prompted the UAE government to boost social spending for low-income Emiratis. The UAE’s relaxing of costly fuel subsidies in 2015 put the country at the forefront of long-delayed fiscal reforms in the region. Even now, Gulf Arab rulers getting a windfall from the sky-high oil prices know it can't last forever, as world economies move away from fossil fuels. The fuel price surge in the Emirates signals the region is not immune to global market forces.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are reverberating nationwide as states reemerge as the new battlefields for abortion rights. A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions. The decision keeps them legal up to 18 weeks until the court rules on a lawsuit challenging a stricter ban. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has declared most of the state’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. And in Michigan, an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures so voters can be asked on the November ballot whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth

Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates are announcing the settlement of a class-action lawsuit against bail practices in Detroit, where hundreds of defendants are jailed for no other reason than their inability to afford court-imposed bail. The settlement stipulates that judges in the state’s 36th District Court identify a specific reason why cash bail is needed and that judges assume defendants are unable to pay even small bail amounts if they live in poverty. Advocates and court officials said the agreement, to be announced Tuesday, is a model for bail reform across Michigan and the nation, even as states and jurisdictions have rolled back progressive policies in response to the pandemic-era uptick in crime.

'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls. But they’re up against hungry newcomers. When the bids are announced Tuesday, “Succession” may face a showdown with “Squid Game.” Netflix's South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee. The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone” and workplace thriller “Severance.” Competitors for “Ted Lasso” could include newbie “Abbott Elementary.”