AP News Summary at 4:29 a.m. EST

Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting takes place amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting in Indonesia with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations, but relations between the U.S. and China have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.

Ukraine president accuses Russia of 'atrocities' in Kherson

YUZHNE, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russian forces of having committed “atrocities" in the southern region of Kherson that its forces have now partially abandoned. In his nightly video address Sunday, Zelenskyy said without details that “investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes" and found civilian and military bodies. He said that in the Kherson region, “the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions.” The end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the city of Kherson has sparked days of celebration but also exposed a humanitarian emergency, with residents living without power and water and short of food and medicines. Russia still controls about 70% of the wider Kherson region.

Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape. Newly elected members of Congress are arriving for Monday's orientation week and leadership elections. But control of the House is still undecided and leadership is in flux. Amid jarring election disappointments, Republicans are meeting behind closed doors for leadership elections. The path ahead is rocky for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The coming week also begins a potentially consequential year-end session with bills on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. All this as former President Donald Trump is set to announce his own 2024 presidential bid, potentially dividing the GOP.

Turkey detains 1, suspects Kurdish militants behind bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's interior minister says police have detained a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul. He said Monday that initial findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the attack. Six people were killed and dozens wounded in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 21 other people were detained for questioning. Soylu also blamed the United States, saying a condolence message from the White House was akin to a “killer being first to show up at a crime scene.” He said the attack would be avenged.

Indonesian officials: Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali. Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island. All declined to be identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. He also touched briefly on criticism of his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over for $44 billion last month. Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link.

Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms

ROSH HANIKRA MARINE RESERVE, Israel (AP) — Israel is blazing forward with a plan to protect sections of its 118-mile Mediterranean coastline, a measure experts say is crucial to maintain biodiversity and shield ecosystems from humanity. Rosh Hanikra Marine Reserve is the centerpiece of this effort, providing what scientists believe can be a blueprint for rescuing seas ravaged by pollution, overfishing and climate change. Since 2019, Israel has increased the marine protected areas where commercial fishing, drilling and sewage runoff are prohibited from roughly 0.3% of its Mediterranean coastal waters to around 4%. Another roughly 4.5% are earmarked for protection. While those measures fall short of the international target of 10% by 2020, it shows Israel has started taking the issue more seriously.

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand (AP) — How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it’s the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. And the answer could have profound effects on the health of the planet. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane. New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions that could put a big dent in animal emissions. Among the more promising are selective breeding, genetically modified food, methane inhibitors, and a potential game-changer, a vaccine. Because farming is central to the economy, about half of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions come from farms, compared to less than 10% in the U.S.

Flying home for the holidays will cost you more this year

If you're looking for airline tickets or a hotel room around the holidays, you'll probably pay more than you did the last time you traveled over Thanksgiving or Christmas. Part of the reason is that airlines are still operating fewer flights than in 2019 even though passenger numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. That's squeezing the supply of seats. Hotels are charging more to cover high labor costs. Rates for car rentals aren’t as crazy as they were during much of 2021, although supplies could be tight in some cities. U.S. consumers are facing the highest inflation in 40 years, but that's not preventing them from traveling.