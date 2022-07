AP News Summary at 4:09 p.m. EDT

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers keep spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession.

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession. Yet that definition isn’t the one that counts. On Thursday, when the government estimates the gross domestic product for the April-June period, some economists think it may show the economy shrank for a second straight quarter. That would meet a longstanding assumption for when a recession has begun. But economists say that wouldn’t mean that a recession had begun. During those same six months when the economy might have contracted, businesses and other employers added a prodigious 2.7 million jobs — more than were gained in most entire years before the pandemic.

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. He's delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward. Trump’s appearance in Washington — his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office — comes as his potential 2024 rivals have been increasingly willing to challenge him directly. They include Pence, who on Tuesday morning delivered his own speech outlining his “Freedom Agenda” not far from where Trump was to speak before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second term.

Civilian medic commands respect on Ukraine war's front lines

DONETSK REGION, Ukaine (AP) — The founder of a medical nonprofit organization drives all over Ukraine's Donetsk region to deliver first-aid kits, equipment and training to soldiers and paramedics near the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine. A helmet and a protective vest aren’t part of her uniform, but high heels and dresses are as she visits Ukrainian field positions and hospitals. Nataliia Voronkova is a civilian and a volunteer, and looking like one is important to her, even in a combat zone. Voronkova has spent more than eight years providing emergency medical training and supplies for Ukrainian forces. She says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has created exponentially more need and challenges.

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's space chief says the country will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during Tuesday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project. Borisov said that “the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made.” The statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials. It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

Body near Lake Mead swimming site 3rd to surface since May

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say another body has surfaced at Lake Mead — this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped as the Colorado River reservoir recedes because of drought and climate change. The National Park Service said the body was spotted Monday, and Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse in Las Vegas said Tuesday it was found partially in mud at the water line of the swimming area north of the Hemenway Harbor marina. Rouse says it’s too early to tell the gender of the person or a time and cause of death. The corpse is the third found since May in the mud of the expanding shoreline of the lake along the Nevada-Arizona line east of Las Vegas.

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis has honored grandparents as the roots of humanity in his first big Mass in Canada. Some 50,000 people filled Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, to mark the Feast of St. Anne. She is the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. The Mass took place a day after Francis made a historic apology for the church's participation in “disastrous” policy residential schools that for decades separated Indigenous children from their families and sought to assimilate them into mainstream society. Some have welcomed Francis' apologies, but the chairman of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission says it did not go far enough.

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? It's unlikely. That’s because while a surge in sales means more possible number combinations are covered for the jackpot, your odds of winning remain the same. They're 1 in 302.5 million. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15. Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. Given the odds of winning it all, it’s a bit surprising that anyone wins a jackpot, but it will happen.

Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

It's the news that sent Twitter into a meltdown Tuesday: Klondike is discontinuing sales of its Choco Taco. The company says it needs to make choices as it deals with unprecedented demand. The news came just days after ice cream maker Good Humor confirmed it has stopped selling its Toasted Almond Bar. Fans of the nostalgia-steeped treats took to Twitter to demand reconsideration. Multi-millionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian even offered to buy Choco Taco from Unilever. But so far, Klondike isn't budging. It will only say it hopes to bring the treat back to ice cream trucks someday.