AP News Summary at 3:59 p.m. EDT

Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law. Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans helped pass the landmark legislation in their chamber on Tuesday. Some GOP senators are signaling support. What started as an election season political bill to confront the Supreme Court majority after it overturned Roe v. Wade has a shot at becoming law. So far, the legislation has just two Senate Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio. Ten Republican senators would need to join all Democrats to break a filibuster.

Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta. Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation early last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request.

Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate have proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy. The proposal announced Wednesday will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. The proposal would allow exceptions to the ban, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life. Its fate is uncertain, though, because some hardline Republicans want to ban all abortions.

Uvalde schools look to fire Chief Arredondo after shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students. The Uvalde school board announced Wednesday that it will consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday. The announcement comes amid massive public pressure. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms.

Funeral held for Ivana Trump; former president in attendance

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has paid respects to his first wife, Ivana Trump. He and his current wife, Melania Trump, joined his three oldest children at a funeral Mass in New York on Wednesday for their mother. Ivana Trump was a 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency. The 73-year-old died last week at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992. Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly.

UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heatwave is spurring calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II. The country got a break Wednesday from the dry, hot weather that is gripping much of Europe as cooler air moved in from the west. The country hit a the record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.4 Fahrenheit) Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Even so, travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat, and firefighters mopped up hotspots at the scene of Tuesday’s fires.

'The mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations. An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.

US rabbi reviving Jewish roots in her family's Italian town

SERRASTRETTA, Italy (AP) — From a tiny synagogue she fashioned from her ancestral home in a southern Italian mountain village, an American rabbi is keeping a promise made to her Italian-born father. She is reconnecting people in the region of Calabria to their Jewish roots. Those links were nearly severed five centuries ago when the Inquisition forced Jews to convert to Christianity. In the process, Rabbi Barbara Aiello is also helping Serrastretta, one of many Italian towns struggling with dwindling population. Thanks to her, the laughter of newly arrived children resounds in town. The rabbi helped bring Ukrainian war refugees, some with Jewish roots, to live in Serrastretta for now, and possibly permanently.