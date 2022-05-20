AP News Summary at 4:00 a.m. EDT

Biden to highlight U.S. chip production — in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden will open his trip to Asia with a focus on the U.S. tech sector. He will tour a Samsung computer chip plant that could serve as model for a $17 billion semiconductor factory that the Korean electronics company is building outside Austin, Texas. The trip is also a nod to one of Biden’s key domestic priorities: increasing the supply of computer chips. A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods. This supply crunch caused higher inflation that has crippled Biden’s public approval and caused his administration to focus on increasing domestic manufacturing.

Biden in Asia: New friends, old tensions, storms at home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden hopes to use his visit to Asia to confirm his belief that long-standing friendships can afford to become even friendlier — and pay dividends. His six-day trip starts in South Korea on Friday and ends in Japan at a time when world events are resetting the foundations of the global order. Among the issues on the table for Biden are seeking ways to show tighter relationships, rethinking national security aims, launching a new trade framework and improving the availability of computer chips after a debilitating shortage.

Britain: Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With Mariupol largely under Russia's control, it's likely to redeploy troops from the strategic port city. Britain’s Defense Ministry says that with the number of defenders left holed up in a Mariupol steel factory dwindling, Russian commanders will be coming under increasing pressure to reallocate troops to bolster their offensive in eastern Ukraine. Russian authorities said more than 1,700 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered since Monday. It appeared to be the final stage in the nearly three-month siege of the now-pulverized port city. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Friday that if the factory falls, Russia will move to use troops from the city to reinforce operations elsewhere in the eastern industrial Donbas region.

'I can’t see the light': War fuels surging prices in Europe

MILAN (AP) — Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. It’s causing sticker shock at the grocery store, gas pumps, electricity bills and construction sites. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Fishmongers and farmers are being forced to charge prices for their catch and crops that even they see as astronomical. High fuel prices threaten to paralyze ground transport of goods, and bread prices are soaring from Poland to Belgium.

Asian stocks rise after Wall St slips closer to bear market

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have advanced after Wall Street fell closer to bear territory, China cut a key interest rate and Japanese inflation rose. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.6% as rising interest rates, Russia’s war on Ukraine and a Chinese economic slowdown added to investor unease. The benchmark is down 18.7% from its January high and close to the 20% decline that defines a bear market. The Chinese central bank reduced its rate on a five-year loan in a move that would shore up weak housing sales by cutting mortgage costs.

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The loudest voices in the abortion debate are often characterized along a starkly religious divide, the faithful versus not. But the reality is much more nuanced, both at an Alabama abortion clinic and in the nation that surrounds it. The clinic’s staff of 11 — most of them Black, deeply faithful Christian women — have no trouble at all reconciling their work with their religion. And as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion, they draw on their faith that they will somehow continue. God is on our side, they tell each other. God will keep this clinic open.

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket are pleading with the nation to confront and stop racist violence. Their agony poured out Thursday in the tears of a 12-year-old child, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, who lost his father. The child covered his face with his hands as his mother said, “His heart is broken.” She spoke at a press conference with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton. Earlier Thursday, the white man accused in the killings, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, silently faced a murder indictment in court. Authorities are investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges against him.

In Ukraine, surviving when your home is blasted

VELYKA KOSTROMKA, Ukraine (AP) — The explosions started in the middle of the night, shaking the house to its foundations. Roof timbers splintered and windows shattered, sending shards of glass hurtling above three sleeping children into the opposite wall. It wasn’t the first time the Ukrainian village of Velyka Kostromka, just a few kilometers (miles) from the southern front line, was hit. But local officials said Thursday’s attack was the most intense and widespread. Two people were injured and 20 houses were damaged, three beyond repair. One family tried to leave their damaged home five times in the dark, but were driven back by explosions each time. Three children 7-and-under and their mother finally crawled out a back window and ran to safety.

Disinformation board's ex-leader faced wave of online abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former head of a widely criticized disinformation board faced a torrent of sexist profanities on social media and menacing emails filled with rape or death threats. Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Disinformation Governance Board set up by The Department of Homeland Security, is not alone. Women around the globe who have risen to powerful government positions have faced an overwhelming crush of online harassment, stalking and abuse. A recent report from the United Nations found female politicians, regardless of political affiliation, in Finland are subjected to 10 times more abusive Twitter messages. The U.N. says the online abuse prevents democracies from being equally representative.

Economy, China, climate dominate as Australia set for polls

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians will go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia’s shore. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a rare fourth three-year term. Recent opinion polls have put the center-left Labor Party narrowly ahead of the coalition. But pollsters’ credibility has yet to recover since their spectacular failure in the 2019 election. The split of votes between the government and Labor in 2019 was 51.5% to 48.5% — the mirror opposite of the result that Australia’s five most prominent polls had predicted.

