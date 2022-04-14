AP News Summary at 4:00 a.m. EDT

Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces say they hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and Russia says its crew was forced to evacuate as a result of a fire without acknowledging an attack. The governor of the Odesa region said the Ukrainians struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused “serious damage.” Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine. It said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire of as-yet undetermined causes. The entire crew was evacuated. The cruiser typically has about 500 on board. In one of the most crucial battles of the war in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Russia claimed more than 1,000 defenders surrendered.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."

Video: Michigan cop on Black man's back, fatally shot him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Key footage came from a passenger in the car. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. The new police chief in Grand Rapids says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency. State police are investigating the shooting. Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” City Manager Mark Washington says he's bracing for “shock” and “anger” by the public.

Kremlin crackdown silences war protests, from benign to bold

Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a law was passed last month that criminalizes the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military. Human rights groups say the crackdown has led to criminal prosecutions and possible prison sentences for at least 23 people, with over 500 others facing misdemeanor cases that have either led to hefty fines or are expected to result in them. The head of a legal aid group says the number of cases is unprecedentedly large. Among those facing charges was a priest who preached about the suffering of Ukrainians and a man who held up a sign with no words — just asterisks.

East and Horn of Africa prep for worst drought in decades

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Agricultural workers in the east and Horn of Africa are preparing for their most severe drought in forty years, as authorities warn that higher temperatures and less than normal rainfall was recorded by weather agencies in March and April this year. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development said rains will likely fail for a fourth consecutive year, triggering fears of increased cases of malnutrition, threats to livelihoods and severe risks for 29 million people in the region. Meteorologists are linking the unfolding drought to increased warming in the Indian Ocean, which has led to frequent cyclones. It's feared that climate change will continue to worsen weather in the region.

In Gaza, an application languishes, and a toddler dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — The death of a 19-month-old girl in the Gaza Strip has shone a light on the struggles faced by Palestinians from the isolated territory who require urgent medical care. Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there nearly 15 years ago. Those requiring medical treatment abroad must apply for security permits from Israel. The World Health Organization says nearly 40% of applications were delayed or denied last year. Physicians say Fatma al-Masri, who died last month after her family's application languished for three months, would have likely survived if she had gotten treatment at a Palestinian-run hospital in Jerusalem.

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda is on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominate the headlines. So Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. Six months out from the midterm elections, Biden’s team is betting that smaller, discrete announcements can break through to voters better than talk of transformational plans that are so far only aspirational. The policies Biden is touting will have direct impact on American lives — but they also fall far short of the goals that Biden set for himself when taking office.

Rep. Langevin: Public service has changed since Capitol riot

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — After the Capitol riot, longtime Congressman Jim Langevin said he thought for a brief moment that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. The Rhode Island Democrat saw some of his Republican colleagues saying enough is enough. He thought more would do so. Shortly after the insurrection’s one-year anniversary, Langevin announced he wouldn’t seek a 12th term. Langevin, the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress, says he wants a better work-life balance, but the polarization shown on Jan. 6, 2021, and its aftermath was a factor, too. Langevin says he has thrived on bipartisanship and hopes members of Congress will work to find more common ground in the future.

Sri Lankan protesters mark new year near president's office

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans are sharing milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year opposite the president’s office where they have camped out for a sixth day demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory. Soldiers disabled in the island nation’s civil war lit a hearth, Buddhist monks chanted religious verses and others set off firecrackers as the milk boiled over amid chants of: “Victory to the people’s struggle!” Protesters are occupying the entrance and surroundings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, holding him responsible for the economic situation. They also are calling for his powerful family to leave power, accusing them of corruption and misrule.

Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado

A wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community continues to rage in drought-stricken New Mexico. The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it sparked Tuesday. Close to 4,000 residents were displaced by evacuations. Some airtankers resumed an aerial attack late Wednesday after high winds kept them grounded much of the day. Authorities said late Wednesday that two people have died. Their identities will not be released until the Office of the Medical Examiner can positively identify them. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations.

