AP News Summary at 4:15 p.m. EDT

Russia strikes back by cutting off gas to 2 NATO nations

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has dramatically escalated its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, cutting natural gas off to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria. European leaders are decrying the move as “blackmail.” The step comes a day after the United States and Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine. The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas, but it could also deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort. On the battlefield, fighting continues in Ukraine's east. One person was killed and at least two injured when rockets hit a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv.

Twitter abuse victims fear Musk's plans, but may not quit

Perhaps no group of people is more alarmed about Elon Musk’s plan to make Twitter a free speech free-for-all than those most likely to be targeted for harassment: women, racial minorities and other marginalized groups. They fear that a more hands-off approach to policing the platform will embolden purveyors of hate speech, bullying and disinformation to ratchet up their bad behavior — a possibility Musk has done little to dispel. Yet even those who have faced extreme harassment on Twitter say they are unlikely to quit the platform. Despite the negative psychological toll, they still place a high value on Twitter as a place to express their views and engage with others.

EXPLAINER: Will a Russian prisoner exchange impact Griner?

Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia and it’s unclear how an unexpected prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia that freed marine veteran Trevor Reed will affect the status of WNBA star. Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February. The deal announced by both countries involving Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace. It was all the more surprising because it was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was arrested in Russia for allegedly possessing a cannabis derivative legal in much of the world. The offense can mean up to 10 years in prison.

Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. Russia released a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday's exchange occurred as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Texas resident arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. returns Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who'd been serving 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. President Joe Biden says negotiations for Reed's release “required difficult decisions.” Americans still jailed in Russia include WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Microsoft: Russian hacks often accompany Ukraine attacks

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says cyberattacks by state-backed Russian hackers have destroyed data across dozens of organizations in Ukraine and produced a “chaotic information environment.” The company said in a report released Wednesday that Russia-aligned threat groups were preparing long before the Feb. 24 invasion. It said they were “pre-positioning for the conflict" as early as a year ago, hacking into networks to obtain footholds they could later use to collect “strategic and battlefield intelligence or to facilitate future destructive attacks.”

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn't over. The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press that the country is “in a different moment” of the pandemic. After what he calls a phase where COVID-19 cases were explosive, the U.S. is transitioning to better control. Cases are at a lower point than they've been in months but contagious variants are still spreading. Fauci says more work must be done. His comments came a day after he told the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase.” They reflect how health officials are wrestling with keeping cases and hospitalizations manageable amid an unpredictable virus.

Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has determined that the department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination. Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights announced the finding of the nearly two-year probe on Wednesday. The department has the power to enforce the state’s Human Rights Act, which makes it illegal for police departments to discriminate against someone due to their race. The department says it will work with the city to negotiate a court-enforceable agreement to address the long list of problems identified in the report, with input from residents, officers, city staff and others.

New York court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court has rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats. The state’s Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday with a group of Republican voters who say that the district boundaries had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered and that the Legislature didn't follow proper procedure in passing the maps. A lower court had also ruled that the maps were unconstitutional. It had given the Legislature an April 30 deadline to come up with new maps or else leave the task to a court-appointed expert. The court says it will “likely be necessary” to move the congressional and state Senate primary elections from June to August.

McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs 'next speaker'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has told colleagues he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. In a meeting Wednesday, McCarthy defended his private conversations around the siege, which have jeopardized his leadership. That’s according to two Republicans in the room for the private meeting who were granted anonymity to discuss it. They say McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. But McCarthy was challenged by two hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene — who said they felt singled out by McCarthy's reported criticism.

Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders and the U.S. political and foreign policy elite joyously remembered America's first female secretary of state as mourners paid their respects to the late Madeleine Albright. Some 1,400 people gathered at Washington's National Cathedral on Wednesday to celebrate the life and achievements of the refugee from war-torn Europe who rose to the highest ranks of the U.S. government. A veritable who's who of Washington attended the memorial service led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden delivered a tribute to Albright and said her name is synonymous with the idea that America is "a force for good in the world.” Albright died of cancer last month at age 84.

