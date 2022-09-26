AP News Summary at 4:01 a.m. EDT

Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them. Kremlin-orchestrated referendums conducted under gun barrels portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. The referendums, denounced by Kyiv and its Western allies as rigged, are taking place in the Russian-controlled Luhansk and Kherson regions, and in occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russian authorities are expected to announce the regions as theirs once the preordained vote ends Tuesday.

Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Meloni's party

ROME (AP) — Near-final results show a party with neo-fascist roots, the Brothers of Italy, has swept Italy’s national elections. The victory looks set to deliver the first far-right-led government since World War II and make its leader, Giorgia Meloni, the first woman to become Italy’s premier. The country's right-wing lurch immediately shifted Europe’s geopolitical reality, placing a euroskeptic party in position to lead a founding member of the European Union and its third-largest economy. Europe’s right-wing party leaders immediately hailed Meloni’s victory and her party’s meteoric rise as sending a historic message to Brussels. Near-final results showed Meloni’s center-right coalition netting some 44% of the parliamentary vote. Turnout was a historic low 64%.

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is staring down a winter energy crisis. Russia has reduced natural gas supplies as Europe supports Ukraine, and the continent's ability to get through the winter may depend on how cold it is and competition from Asia. The lights of the Eiffel Tower are turning off earlier than normal and shop windows across Europe are going dark to save energy. High prices mean households and businesses are trying to use less heat and electricity, but they're running into the hard truth that cutting back only shaves a little off their bills. Governments are rolling out relief and have been able to bolster natural gas storage. But analysts say Russia still has leverage with energy prices high and supplies tight.

From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path

PHOENIX (AP) — The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Then his deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a far different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who would eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes will soon be back in court, but not as a lawyer. He and four others tied to the group head to trial this coming week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

Cuba bracing for strengthening Tropical Storm Ian

HAVANA (AP) — Authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and say they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane Tuesday. State media say authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday.

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

KHAIRPUR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's massive floods this summer have wiped out large swaths of crops. Now the country fears significant food shortages. One reason for concern is that the wheat planting season is fast approaching, but vast areas that would normally be planted with wheat are still underwater and may not drain in time. That could mean a smaller harvest down the line. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of small farming families have had their livelihoods and food stores wiped out. The cash-strapped government has been forced to turn to imports, but still hopes the upcoming wheat crop will come through.

Hardship remains for Ukrainian town emerging from occupation

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Rainwater is for showers and dishes. Scavenged wood is for the cooking fires. But almost nothing keeps out the autumn chill in homes without windows. Russian forces controlled Izium for six months before being forced to retreat two weeks ago in a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The town has been without electricity, gas, running water or a phone connection for six months. Now, with Russia gone, more hardship looms as winter approaches. No one has been able to predict when that might change, but regional officials have urged residents who left in the early days of the war not to return. Too difficult and — with countless mines strewn about — too dangerous.

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — False claims about the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump and his allies are spurring new interest in working the polls in Georgia and elsewhere for the upcoming midterm elections, but for different reasons. Some prospective poll workers tell The Associated Press they aim to shore up a critical part of their state's voting system amid the lies and misinformation. But others have bought into the claims, leading election security experts to worry that those workers could overstep their roles. Local election officials say they have numerous safeguards to prevent a single poll worker from disrupting voting or trying to manipulate results.

EXPLAINER: Why is Japan split over Abe's state funeral?

TOKYO (AP) — A rare state funeral for Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister who was assassinated in July, has split Japan. The hawkish Abe was one of the nation’s most divisive postwar leaders, but it is the ruling party’s cozy ties with the ultra-conservative Unification Church that has fired up much of the opposition to the funeral on Tuesday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is battling a near-continuous political fallout from his handling of both the links to the church among his party’s lawmakers and the state funeral he says Abe deserves.

British pound plummets to new lows against US dollar

LONDON (AP) — The British pound fell to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged further tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy. The pound fell as low as $1.0373 Monday, before rallying to $1.0672 in early London trading. The British currency has lost more than 5% against the dollar since Friday, when Kwarteng announced the biggest tax cuts in 50 years at the same that the government is planning to spending billions of pounds to help consumers and businesses struggling with high energy bills. That sparked investor concern about spiraling government debt.