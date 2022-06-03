AP News Summary at 4:18 p.m. EDT

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region. Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports. The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia. In a video marking the first 100 days of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.

Former Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is the second former aide to former President Donald Trump to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Navarro was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. Navarro is expected to appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Navarro claims the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is unlawful.

What did police know as the Uvalde school shooting unfolded?

As investigators dig deeper into the law enforcement response to the deadly school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, a host of disturbing questions remain about what officers on the scene knew as the attack was unfolding. Did they know children were trapped in a classroom with the gunman? Was that potentially critical information relayed to the incident commander on the scene? And did officers challenge the commander’s decision not to promptly storm the classroom?

Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad

Officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children. Authorities say the escaped prisoner also stole a truck from the family's rural weekend cabin. Texas prison system spokesman Jason Clark says 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez died in a shootout in Jourdanton with police late Thursday. He says Lopez had driven the stolen pickup more than 200 miles. Lopez was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol when he was killed. He had been the subject of an intensive search since his May 12 escape.

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Electronic warfare is a vital, mostly invisible element in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Kremlin barely tapped its advantage in the domain early in the war. But that edge could be more decisive now that fighting is raging on a more static front in the eastern Donbas region. Shorter, more secure supply lines favor Russia’s ability to deploy electronic war units, which use jamming and other technologies to outwit the enemy. The Ukrainians report intense Russian jamming in the region but have scored some successes including the seizure of important pieces of hardware and destruction of at least two multi-vehicle mobile electronic warfare units.

Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone

A federal science agency says that levels of the main global warming gas have shot past a key milestone. Friday's announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in May averaged 421 parts per million. That's more than 50% higher than pre-industrial levels. NOAA says carbon dioxide levels in the air in May have reached a point last known when Earth was 7 degrees hotter, millions of years ago. Carbon dioxide levels peak in May of the year and drop as plants suck up more of the heat-trapping gas.

Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, has disclosed that Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy. The acknowledgment Friday was the first public comment by a doctor for Fetterman since the candidate first took to social media on May 15 to disclose the stroke. In a statement released through the campaign, Fetterman’s cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, says Fetterman will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. The 52-year-old Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital, just hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason. In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported. Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla's reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

Depp-Heard trial: Advocates fear chilling effect on accusers

Some advocates and experts fear that the verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case will have a chilling effect on women coming forward with abuse claims. Jurors sided largely with Depp in the civil libel trial, awarding him $10 million and his ex-wife $2 million. They didn't rule on any abuse charges. Still, some have concerns about the assumptions people may now make that women are lying. Others say abusers may be newly emboldened to paint accusers as liars in retaliation for them coming forward. Experts and others cite the social media campaign waged against Heard as well as the verdict for their fears. But others say cases will go forward on their own merits, and hope truth can prevail despite the recent high-profile trial.

AP-NORC poll details rift between lay Catholics and bishops

The hardline stances of many conservative Catholic bishops in the U.S. are not shared by most lay Catholics. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most U.S. Catholics say abortion should be legal, favor greater inclusion of LGBT people, and oppose the denial of Communion for politicians who support abortion rights. The poll was conducted in mid-May, shortly after a leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court might end the constitutional right to abortion by reversing its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Leading bishops are praying for that result. But according to the new poll, 68% of Catholic adults say Roe should be left as is.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0