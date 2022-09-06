AP News Summary at 4:11 a.m. EDT

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets an artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination. U.S. intelligence officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment.

Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left his Downing Street office for the last time as he heads to Scotland to formally offer his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is expected to meet with the queen late Tuesday morning at her Balmoral estate to begin the transfer of power to Liz Truss. Truss, who was named leader of the ruling Conservative party on Monday, will be appointed prime minister during her own audience with the queen a short time later.

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

Earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — State media say the powerful earthquake that set off landslides and shook buildings in southwestern China killed at least 65 people and injured hundreds. At least 16 are missing a day after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area in Sichuan province, which is hit regularly by quakes. Power was knocked out and buildings damaged in the historic town of Moxi. Authorities also reported stones and soil falling from mountainsides, causing damage to homes and power interruptions. One landslide blocked a rural highway. Buildings shook in Chengdu, the provincial capital that is 125 miles from the epicenter and where 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.

Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years has dumped 3 feet of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines in its southern regions. Typhoon Hinnamnor grazed the resort island of Jeju and hit the mainland near Busan before weakening as it moved northeast into the sea. The damage seemed most severe in the city of Pohang where smashed cars were scattered on roads and an entire two-story pool villa was uprooted and swept away by floods. Two deaths have been reported, and some of the people missing were stuck in a submerged basement parking lot. A fire at a major steel plant was extinguished and the cause was being investigated.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is assailing “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right in Labor Day remarks to union members. He addressed workers' gatherings in Milwaukee and outside Pittsburgh. Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. In Milwaukee, Biden said he is not critical of all Republicans, but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He also paid tribute to organized labor, saying “the middle class built America” but “unions built the middle class.”

Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new and worrisome school year begins Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. There's high fencing around the city's public school campuses that still isn’t finished and a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust after officers in May allowed a gunman to shoot inside Robb Elementary School for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Uvalde school officials last week said that several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including installing additional cameras on campus and new locks.

Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle has been suspended. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday's decision to suspend the search. The Coast Guard says the Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, northwest of Seattle. The NTSB is sending a seven-person team to investigate.

Black woman who integrated Southern school writes kid's book

Ruby Bridges was a 6-year-old first-grader when she walked past jeering crowds of white people to become one of the first Black students at racially segregated schools in New Orleans in 1960. Now, she has authored a picture book about her experience for the youngest of readers. “I Am Ruby Bridges” goes on sale Tuesday. It’s aimed at readers as young as 4 at a time when teaching the history of race in America has never been more difficult. Other books by or about Bridges have been challenged by conservatives. She says she hopes the new one winds up in elementary school libraries.