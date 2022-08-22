AP News Summary at 4:02 a.m. EDT

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things. That's been combined with more recent activities: disregarding the rules of government record keeping, careless handling of classified information, and fostering a chaotic transition as he refused to concede defeat in 2020. Now a federal investigation into Trump's handling of documents is posing extraordinary legal and political challenges for him. One of Trump's national security advisers, John Bolton, says he and others often tried to explain the risks of exposing sensitive information, but that it didn't sink in. Bolton says he thinks Trump probably considered the documents to be “souvenirs” worth collecting.

Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan's Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in the country as the ex-premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office. The terrorism charges come over a speech Khan gave in Islamabad over the weekend in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest. Khan himself was still free on Monday and had not immediately addressed the police charge sheet being lodged against him. Khan's political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan, published online videos showing supporters surrounding his home to potentially stop police from reaching it.

US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea are holding their biggest combined military training in years as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat. The drills could draw an angry response from North Korea, which has pushed its weapons testing activity to a record pace this year. The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. Similar drills were canceled or shrunk in recent years due to COVID-19 or to create space for diplomacy. North Korea last week harshly criticized South Korea's president for continuing military exercises with the U.S.

'Time stopped': Ukrainians long to go home as war drags on

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — As Russia’s war against Ukraine reaches the sixth-month mark, many refugees are coming to the bitter realization that they will not be returning home soon. With shelling around a nuclear power plant and missiles threatening even western regions of Ukraine, many refugees don’t feel safe at home, even if those areas are under Ukrainian control. Though some plan to make new lives abroad, many are simply biding their time until they can return. Some reluctantly sign their children up for schools in Poland, Germany and elsewhere, worried they will fall behind. Meanwhile some professionals take jobs below their skill levels just trying to survive.

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the right to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, competing for the same seat. Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party’s nominee to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. He has more than four years left on his term.

Gays hail Singapore sex-ban repeal, see long way to equality

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s gay community says the government’s plan to decriminalize sex between men is “a triumph of love over fear.” But they warned there is still a long way to equality and new bans on same-sex unions could entrench discrimination against them. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong caught many by surprise when he announced in a National Day speech that the government would repeal the colonial-era law that punishes sex between men by up to two years in jail. Lee, however, vowed to amend the constitution to prevent challenges to allow same-sex unions. Religious groups say the changes mustn't hinder their freedom to preach on public morality nor cause “reverse discrimination" against them.

Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An advocacy group says Qatar arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without their pay and deported some of them. The incident comes just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Qatar, like other Gulf Arab nations, heavily relies on foreign labor. Qatar’s government acknowledged that “a number of protesters were detained for breaching public safety laws.” However, it declined to offer any information about the arrests or any deportations. It said it was investigating the firm involved and planned to settle workers' salaries.

Philippine kids back in school after 2 years lost to virus

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Millions of students wearing face masks have streamed back to schools across the Philippines in their first in-person classes after two years of coronavirus lockdowns that are feared to have worsened one of the world’s most alarming illiteracy rates among children. Officials grappled with daunting problems, including classroom shortages, an approaching storm and quake-damaged school buildings in the country’s north, to welcome back on Monday more than 27 million students who enrolled for the school year. The Department of Education said some schools would have to split classes up to three shifts a day due to classroom shortages and to avoid overcrowding that could turn schools into new epicenters of coronavirus outbreaks.

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed Fox and Croft as leaders of a wild plan to snatch Whitmer at her vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan, and trigger chaos across the U.S. But defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were a bumbling, foul-mouthed pair exercising free speech and incapable of leading anything as extraordinary as an abduction. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in the Grand Rapids area.

Back to school, with panic buttons: The post-Uvalde scramble

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Schools are installing panic buttons to summon help during a shooting, as they scramble to reassure worried parents after this spring's massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and ahead of back-to-school. Panic buttons are mandated in multiple states. The mother of a Parkland, Florida, shooting victim promotes the buttons, arguing seconds matter when tragedy strikes. But some school safety experts raised concerns that schools are engaging in “security theater” designed to reassure parents, while neglecting basic safeguards like ensuring staff lock doors.