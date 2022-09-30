AP News Summary at 4:04 p.m. EDT

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. It's threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown on Friday afternoon, with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water even before the hurricane made landfall. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S., but that number is expected to increase.

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to illegally annex parts of Ukraine, while Kyiv has submitted an “accelerated” application to join NATO. At the Kremlin, Putin and the pro-Moscow heads of the four Ukrainian regions inked the treaties in a sharp escalation of the war. The signing came three days after the end of Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that Kyiv and the West dismissed as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies. NATO's chief said the war is at “a pivotal moment,” and that Putin’s decision was “the most serious escalation" since the war began. Russia pounded Ukrainian cities, with one strike in the Zaporizhzhia region’s capital killing 30 people and wounding 88.

Biden vows Russia won't 'get away with' Ukraine annexation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies are hitting back at Russia’s annexation of four more Ukrainian regions, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian individuals and companies. And President Joe Biden warned Moscow that it won't "get away” with seizing Ukrainian land. Biden also said Friday that the U.S. would support any effort by Ukraine to retake the annexed territories by force, setting the stage for possible further hostilities. The U.S. had previewed the likelihood of more sanctions. But the developments still dramatically increased tensions to a point not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis during the Cold War.

In Ian's wake, worried families crowdsource rescue efforts

Desperate to locate and rescue their loved ones, social media users are sharing phone numbers, addresses and photos of their family members and friends online for anyone who can check on them after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. While authorities recommend that those in distress contact official emergency channels, strangers online are braving the conditions to step in and answer the pleas for help. And the family members are more than grateful. Heather Donlan says her social media post crowdsourced the person she holds responsible for saving her father's life.

DeSantis shifts from provocateur to crisis manager after Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state. The approach has been awkward at points, forcing him to partner with a president he has spent the better part of two years demeaning. He’s also gladly accepting the type of federal disaster aid and assistance he rejected as a member of Congress. But the developments over the past two weeks offer insight into how DeSantis might govern if he wins another term as governor or advances in a presidential contest.

Dysfunction in Texas AG’s office as Paxton seeks third term

GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks reelection to a third term, his agency has come unmoored by disarray behind the scenes. Seasoned lawyers are quitting over practices they say aim to slant legal work, reward loyalists and drum out dissent. An Associated Press investigation found the Republican attorney general and his deputies have sought to turn cases to political advantage or push a broader political agenda, including staff screenings of a debunked film questioning the 2020 election. Adding to the unrest was the secret firing of a Paxton supporter less than two months into his job as an office adviser after he tried to make a point by displaying child pornography in a meeting.

Separatists in Iran kill up to 19, including Guard commander

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state-linked media say up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, were killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan. It was not immediately clear if the attack was related to the nationwide antigovernment protests gripping Iran. The reports did not identify the separatist group. In a separate development, Iran says it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the protests, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks in an outpouring of anger over the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Wall Street slumps to 2022 low as dismal week, month close

Wall Street is at its lowest levels in almost two years as the end nears for what's been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% Friday after flipping between small losses and gains through the morning. It's on pace for its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the early 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter. Bond markets were showing more calm, as yields relaxed. Nike fell sharply after it had to slash prices to clear inventories, while Carnival dropped following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A Ukrainian family was killed in a Russian attack on their building in March, despite denials. A 2021 video shows President Joe Biden urging people in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated in case they needed to evacuate or stay in a shelter, not to protect against the storm itself. Air traffic analysts say flight cancellations across China last week remained consistent with COVID-19 pandemic trends. A video shows a member of an Italian neo-fascist group tearing down a European Union flag in 2013, not after Monday's election.

For Naomi Judd's family, tour is a chance to grieve, reflect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd, the late matriarch of the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, on a tour starting Friday. The Judd family continues to grieve her sudden death on April 30 only weeks after the tour was announced. Wynonna Judd, who will helm the 11-city tour starting Friday, called it "devastatingly beautiful" to relive her memories of her mom during the tour. Daughter Ashley Judd recalled her mother's compassion and desire to learn, as well as her efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health. The family hopes that fans will be uplifted by her legacy of music and advocacy.