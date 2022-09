AP News Summary at 4:04 p.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates

The U.N. Security Council stood in silent tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the start of a meeting on Ukraine after the council's current president, France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, sent condolences on behalf of its 15 members to the government and people of the United Kingdom, her family and friends. As Britain’s longest-serving monarch, De Riviere said Elizabeth presided “over a period of historic changes both for her country and the world,” and that “her life was devoted to the service of her country.” Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Barbara Woodward, said the queen will be remembered “for her dedicated service at home, across the Commonwealth and around the globe” that “fostered peace and friendship worldwide.”

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

An Associated Press review has found that nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for statewide offices that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections supported overturning the 2020 presidential election. That review shows that of the 86 Republican candidates vying for those positions in 37 states in the November general election, one-third have echoed Trump’s lies that widespread fraud cost him reelection. Only 40% of these Republican candidates would directly say that Democrat Joe Biden was legitimately elected as president in 2020. That’s raising the stakes for the fall vote, particularly for contests that play a vital role in validating election results.

Bannon pleads not guilty in 'We Build the Wall' scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Defense lawyer David Schoen entered the plea for the 68-year-old Bannon at his arraignment Thursday on charges including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. Bannon is the second person to be pardoned by Trump and later charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for the same alleged conduct.

Study: Four major climate tipping points close to triggering

A new study says at least four climate tipping points are close to being triggered. These are a big type of global warming side effects that are irreversible and self-perpetuating. If warming continues for a few more tenths of a degree from now, which is highly likely, scientists say it's likely Earth will see tipping points breached of ice sheet collapses in Greenland and West Antarctica, die-off of tropical coral reefs and permafrost thaw and release of frozen greenhouse gases. But those are harms that while triggered soon may play out over decades or centuries in the case of ice sheets.

Memphis man arrested in livestreamed shootings that killed 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee have arrested a man they say drove around the city for hours shooting at people. Four victims are dead and three others are wounded after seven shootings and at least two carjackings. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly livestreamed his actions on Facebook Wednesday. She said Kelly was arrested without incident at around 9 p.m. Wednesday after crashing a stolen car. She thanked the many people who called in tips for helping police locate him. Records show Kelly was released early from a prison term for aggravated assault, raising questions about criminal justice reform.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president's gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue" for the Democratic base.

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the harvest of the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid. The organization said in a report that the fishing industry is a danger to North Atlantic right whales. Thousands of companies follow the group's recommendations, and HelloFresh and Blue Apron are among those to say they are no longer selling lobster.