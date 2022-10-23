AP News Summary at 4:06 p.m. EDT

Russia's defense chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense chief has alleged that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., Ukrainian and British officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations in phone calls Sunday with his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France and Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu voiced concern about possible Ukrainian provocations involving a "dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Russia repeatedly has made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan.

AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from 'Bama

LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend. Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's 13th District has emerged as one of the nation's few battlegrounds for congressional control. Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the seat in a newly redrawn congressional district that includes parts of the state capital of Raleigh. Experts say the race could be a test of former President Donald Trump's influence in a crucial swing state. Hines says he's campaigning on “North Carolina values” that include abortion restrictions and a plan to “pause” immigration so the United States could redesign its system. Nickel says he hopes to enshrine abortion protections into federal law and has outlined a 30-point inflation action plan he says offers bipartisan economic solutions.

Iran releases footage from prison fire, adding to mystery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has released security footage that it said came from its notorious Evin Prison the night a fire broke out that killed at least eight inmates. The footage shared on Sunday represents the government's effort to clarify the its narrative amid growing international pressure. But the quick glimpses only added to the mystery. Also on Sunday, Iran's civilian nuclear arm acknowledged a cyberattack. The events come as Iran faces sustained nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody. On Sunday, Iran’s leading teachers’ association reported that sit-ins canceled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government’s crackdown on student protesters.

Cheney: Jan. 6 panel not rule out Trump's live TV testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands. That word comes from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live. Cheney says the committee won't allow Trump’s testimony to turn into a “food fight." She says the committee will take action if he doesn’t comply.

US Army reports 'barricade situation' at base outside DC

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital. The official Twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning. The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further. The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open. Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has increased his dominance after he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party. Xi promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy as the party ended a twice-a-decade congress. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a party custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader to expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee dominated by Xi allies.

Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York. Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais in an article published Saturday that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 wounds to his chest and torso in the attack that harmed the eye and left a hand incapacitated. A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the Aug. 12 attack as Rushdie was being introduced at the Chautauqua Institution.

New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, 'Call of Duty'

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and a Garbage anthology, the video on demand releases of horror films “Pearl” and “Barbarian” and the latest installment of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise. Another way to get in the Halloween mood is with Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an anthology produced by the Oscar-winning filmmaker with the aim of challenging “traditional” expectations of horror. Ready to move to another holiday? A new Louis Armstrong Christmas album is also out Friday, Oct. 28. Netflix also releases “The Good Nurse,” which stars Jessica Chastain playing a nurse who discovers a colleague, played by Eddie Redmayne, is a serial killer.