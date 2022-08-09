AP News Summary at 4:08 p.m. EDT

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence is ricocheting around government, politics and a polarized country. Trump and his allies are complaining, and others are wondering Tuesday why the Justice Department — notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland — decided to take such a drastic step. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records there from the White House. That’s according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened a safe at his home, and he likens their search to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men

Albuquerque police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city. The city’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver is believed to be the primary suspect in the deaths. No other information was immediately available. Police say they will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon. The victims are Naeem Hussain, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, Aftab Hussein and Mohammad Ahmadi. The killings began in November with Ahmadi's death.

Serena Williams says 'countdown has begun' to retirement

Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam event begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday's news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman. Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson says the grand jury determined that there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping or manslaughter. The news that the grand jury had declined to charge Donham makes it increasingly unlikely that she will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till’s lynching.

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions have rocked a Russian air base in Crimea, and authorities say at least one person was killed and several others wounded. Russia’s Defense Ministry says that munitions blew up at the Saki base and that the installation was not shelled. It said no warplanes were damaged. But Ukrainian social networks are abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Ukrainian authorities have not commented. It the base was, in fact, struck by the Ukrainians, it would mark the first known major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels, a self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has support from former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, though Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is “not constitutional,” while Michels said “everything will be on the table.” The race to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is another proxy war between Trump and Pence, one-time partners now pursuing different futures for the Republican Party.

US will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing a new monkeypox vaccination strategy designed to stretch limited supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial. The so-called dose-sparing approach uses just a fraction of the typical amount of the Jynneos vaccine and administers it with an injection just under the skin rather than into deeper tissue. Recipients would still get two shots spaced four weeks apart. The highly unusual step announced Tuesday is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S. currently lacks the supplies needed to vaccinate everyone seeking protection from the rapidly spreading virus.

Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery is being honored by his hometown after stiff sentences for hate crimes against the white men who chased and killed him. Dozens of people joined Arbery's family on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Brunswick city officials unveiled signs designating a 2.7-mile roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street. Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased by three men in pickup trucks who wrongly suspected him of committing crimes. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life terms for hate crimes by a federal judge Monday. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, got 35 years. All three had already received life sentences in a Georgia court for Arbery's murder.

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in a collision in northern New Hampshire. Twenty-six-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and other charges. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict. Zhukovskyy has been in jail since the crash on June 21, 2019, in Randolph. The seven who died were part of a Marines motorcycle club and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The trial began July 26.

'El Jefe' the jaguar, famed in US, photographed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — They call him “El Jefe.” He is at least 12 years old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. A coalition of conservation groups says “El Jefe” — or “The Boss” — is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier and one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop traffickers and migrants. That assessment is based on photographs taken over the years. Jaguars can be identified by their spots, which serve as a kind of unique fingerprint.