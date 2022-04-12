AP News Summary at 4:10 a.m. EDT

'It's not the end': The children who survived Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. The many bright playgrounds in the town, once a popular community with good schools near the capital, Kyiv, are empty. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN," Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that "it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the true toll could be twice that. Speaking by phone with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of thwarting humanitarian convoys in an attempt to conceal the carnage in the city. Western powers warned Tuesday of an ongoing buildup for a suspected Russian assault in Ukraine’s east. Strategists says Russia appears to hope for a military advantage in a region with Russian-allied separatists.

Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown. That came after videos posted online showed what they said were people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket and shouting appeals for help. The number of people who were allowed out wasn’t immediately clear. The government said some markets and pharmacies also would reopen. The abrupt closure of most businesses and orders to stay home left the public fuming about a lack of access to food and medicine. Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March. The government’s consumer price index being released Tuesday is expected to show that prices shot up 8.4% from 12 months earlier, according to economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet. That would mark the fastest year-over-year inflation since December 1981. The March numbers will be the first the capture the full surge in gasoline prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s brutal attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and have disrupted global food and energy markets..

Iowa rejected Biden, but president back to sell rural plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa has never been fertile ground for Joe Biden. His 2020 presidential campaign limped to a fourth place finish in the state’s technologically glitchy caucus. After bouncing back to win the nomination, Biden lost the state to Donald Trump in November. Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet more political peril. He's saddled with sagging approval ratings and inflation at a 40-year high. The president will promote his economic plans to help rural families struggling with higher costs. He'll also showcase the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law enacted last fall.

Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies

KIAMBU COUNTY, Kenya (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies even harder to find and pinched farmers, especially those in the developing world. Higher fertilizer prices are making the world’s food supply more expensive and less abundant, as farmers skimp on nutrients for their crops and get lower yields. While the ripples will be felt by grocery shoppers in wealthy countries, the squeeze on food supplies will land hardest on families in poorer countries. The fertilizer crunch threatens to further limit worldwide food supplies, already constrained by the disruption of crucial grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine.

Czechs provide free shooting training for local Ukrainians

BRNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Since Russia launched its brutal attack against Ukraine, Ukrainians living across Czech Republic have been arriving in the second largest Czech city of Brno. They have come for courses designed to teach them skills to safely handle lethal rifles while being able to inflict damage on their enemy. At least 130 men and women have so far undergone free-of-charge training on how to fight the aggressor. Beside shooting, the courses give them the basics about guns, movement around the battlefield and a lesson in providing first aid. Soon, they may put those skills to the test in the war zone that their country has become.

National Urban League finds State of Black America is grim

ATLANTA (AP) — The National Urban League has released its annual report on the State of Black America, and its findings are grim. This year's Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9 percent of the pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made gains in economic indicators and measures of health, they've fallen farther behind whites in education, social justice and civic engagement. Urban League President Marc Morial says the index shows how hard it is to overcome systemic racism that's made life harder in many ways for people of color. The civil rights organization is launching a “Reclaim Your Vote” campaign. Morial says change starts at the ballot box.

Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento's rebuilding efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recent mass shooting in Sacramento has shaken a downtown core rattled in recent years by violence, protests and the pandemic's economic drubbing. Police say the April 3 shooting that left six people dead was gang-related but no alleged shooters have been arrested. More than 100 bullets were fired as bars emptied for the night blocks from the state Capitol. That area illustrates the successes and challenges of many U.S. urban centers. Sacramento has tried for years to redefine its reputation as a sleepy city. Revitalization efforts include a new arena hosting professional basketball games and concerts and a newly renovated convention center.

Seoul: North Korea destroying S. Korean-owned golf course

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul says North Korea is destroying a South Korean-owned golf course at a scenic mountain resort in the second confirmed case of South Korean assets being eliminated in the area that was once a symbol of inter-Korean cooperation. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Tuesday it has confirmed North Korea is demolishing the golf resort in addition to a South Korean-owned floating hotel there. The ministry said it strongly urged North Korea to stop destroying the South Korean facilities. The two Koreas ran a tour program for about 10 years where South Korean tourists could stay at the scenic mountain and coastal area in North Korea. The project was a rare source of foreign currency for the impoverished North until it was halted.

