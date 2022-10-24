AP News Summary at 4:11 a.m. EDT

Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next UK prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week. He has spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow lawmakers, and said he'd amassed more than 100 votes, the threshold to run. But he was far behind former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in support. Johnson said he had concluded that “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.” His withdrawal leaves Sunak the strong favorite to be Britain’s next prime minister. He could win the contest as soon as Monday.

Russia's defense chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense chief has alleged that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., Ukrainian and British officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations in phone calls Sunday with his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France and Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu voiced concern about possible Ukrainian provocations involving a "dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Russia repeatedly has made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan.

Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Medical staff at the Izium hospital in eastern Ukraine are fighting the memories of six deadly months under Russian occupation. They also are looking darkly ahead at the coming months without electricity. Surgeries moved down to the hospital basement in the war's early days to avoid airstrikes and artillery shells. A trauma doctor stayed day and night after a bomb destroyed his own house. Now he's planning to move operations back downstairs as cold weather sets in. In the back of the hospital compound, staff members are preparing to shut down the morgue indefinitely. They witnessed the killing of a pathologist who was their colleague at the hands of a Russian soldier.

2 Koreas exchange warning shots along disputed sea boundary

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have exchanged warning shots along the disputed western sea boundary where they've engaged in past bloodshed and naval battles. No fighting was reported but Monday's developments raise worry of possible clashes after North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea said its navy broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated the sea boundary early Monday. North Korea’s military said its coastal defense units fired artillery warning shots toward its territorial waters where a South Korean naval ship had intruded. North Korea has launched missiles and artillery barrages recently as South Korea holds annual military exercises joined by the U.S.

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. Republicans and Democrats privately agree that Hurricane Ian may have helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broaden his appeal. DeSantis' Democratic rival, former Gov. Charlie Crist, says Republicans are “overconfident." But Democratic Senate contender Val Demings concedes that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press interviewed about a dozen migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. and agreed to share documents they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico. The AP found that most had no idea where they were going, nor did the people at the addresses listed. Customs and Border Protection didn't respond to questions about the matter. But snafus suggest a pattern of Border Patrol agents sending migrants without friends or family in the U.S. to offices that get no notice. The places often don’t have space to house migrants. Because those addresses appear on the migrants’ paperwork, important notices could be sent there.

Migrants feel inflation's squeeze twice — at home and abroad

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. Migrant workers and others who send money to relatives are often saving less because they’re forced to spend more as prices rise. For some, the only option is hustling even harder, working weekends and nights, taking on second jobs. For others, it means cutting back on once-basic things like meat and fruit so they can send what’s left of their savings to family back home, some of whom are struggling with hunger or conflict.

Judges, ministers, now army chief: Settlers rise in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — A West Bank settler will for the first time become the chief of staff of Israel's military, the enforcer of the country's 55-year-old military occupation. Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi’s rise caps the decades-long transformation of the settler movement from a small group of religious ideologues to a diverse and influential force at the heart of the Israeli mainstream. Their members have reached the highest ranks of government and other key institutions. Critics say the settlers' outsized political influence imperils any hope for the creation of an independent Palestinian state and endangers the country’s future as a democracy. Others say Halevi has had a distinguished military career and his place of residence won’t affect his decision-making.

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper's home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009.