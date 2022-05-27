AP News Summary at 4:15 p.m. EDT

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say nearly 20 officers gathered in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference Friday that children repeatedly called 911 from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers. He says the commander at the scene, who was the school district's police chief, believed Ramos was barricaded inside the classroom and that the children were not at risk, and that “It was the wrong decision."

NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — With protesters shouting outside, the National Rifle Association has begun its annual convention in Houston, just days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event. Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out, including several Texas lawmakers and performers. Protesters demonstrated outside, including some holding crosses with photos of the Uvalde shooting victims. The NRA said in an online statement that people attending the gun show would “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting.

Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

The shooting massacre at a Texas elementary has spurred renewed calls, especially from Republicans, for more investment in school security. But experts debate whether more heavily fortified schools are the right solution. In cases like Uvalde, security measures can fail — or backfire. Robb Elementary School had a safety plan that included a property fence and a policy to keep classroom doors closed and locked. But police say the 18-year-old shooter was able to enter a back door that was propped open before holing himself in a classroom and opening fire.

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors in the Donbas

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials and international observers are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on the country's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on the port of Mariupol. The fighting Friday focused on two key cities: Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia's advance in the region, where separatists claimed to have captured a railway hub. Now in ruins, the port of Mariupol was constantly barraged by Russian forces in a nearly three-month siege. The battle ended last week when Russia claimed its capture. More than 20,000 of its civilians are feared dead.

Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene's deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn't reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards' lawyer says the governor couldn't have known at the time that prosecutors didn't have the video.

Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the Washington trial of a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign who's charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe. A prosecutor told jurors Friday that lawyer Michael Sussmann hid his partisan interests from the FBI as he pushed “pure opposition research” related to Donald Trump and Russia in the weeks before the election. But Sussmann's legal team deny he lied. And his team says the alleged false statement doesn’t matter anyway because Sussmann was presenting national security information that the FBI would have looked into, no matter the source.

Ex-rebel frontrunner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombians will pick from six candidates in a presidential ballot being held Sunday amid a generalized feeling the country is heading in the wrong direction. The latest opinion polls suggest that front-running leftist Gustavo Petro could get 40% of the votes, with a 15-point lead over his closest rival. But the senator needs 50% to avoid a run-off election in June against the second place finisher. His main rival through most of the campaign has been Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who is backed by most of Colombia’s traditional parties and is running on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Guard’s statement on Friday night said the ships were seized over unspecified violations. It did not elaborate. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet had said it was investigating earlier reports that Iran seized two Greek tankers. Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier in the day over Athens being involved in the U.S. seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters. The Guard’s announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over stalled negotiations regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 18-year-old man who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in Texas left a digital trail that hinted at what was to come. He posted an Instagram photo of a hand holding a gun magazine. In his TikTok profile he warned, “Kids be scared.” And he pinned the image of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles displayed on a rug to the top of his profile. But those foreboding posts hardly stick out on an endless grid of Instagram photos that feature semi-automatic rifles, handguns and ammunition. There’s even a popular hashtag devoted to encouraging Instagram users to upload daily photos of guns with more than 2 million posts attached to it.

Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin 'NATO-ized Europe'

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Naval Academy graduates that they will be “representatives and defenders of our democracy” because free societies are under threat from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to China’s maritime expansion. Biden spoke Friday at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants. It's his first commencement address of the year. Biden is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. On Sunday, Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas to console grieving families after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

