AP News Summary at 4:16 a.m. EDT

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Center in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. Other communities around the country are holding their own commemorations.

Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on 9/11, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one she worried about. The first lady recalls in an Associated Press interview how “scared to death” she was that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the hijacked planes that crashed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. After learning that she was safe, Biden went straight to her sister's home in Pennsylvania. Jacobs tells the AP the first lady was her “rock” that day. Jacobs is accompanying the president’s wife to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to help honor those who died 21 years ago.

Ukraine pushes major counteroffensive as war marks 200 days

As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive, dealing a heavy blow to Russia. The counterattack began in the final days of August and initially focused on the southern region of Kherson, which was swept by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion. Just as Moscow refocused attention and troops there, Ukraine launched another, highly effective offensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Facing quick Ukrainian gains that raised the prospect of a large group of Russian forces being surrounded, Moscow ordered a pullback from Kharkiv in a dramatic change of the state of play.

Ukraine pushes Russia into retreat in counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are pushing a counteroffensive in the country’s east, exploiting quick gains they made in a week of fighting that has sharply changed the course of the conflict. Ukraine’s quick action to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the northeastern Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded and leave behind signficant numbers of weapons and munitions in a hasty retreat as the wark marked 200 days on Sunday. The jubilant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked the Russians in a video address late Saturdays back.”The Russians’ pullback marked the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war.

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and wife Kate have made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout” was the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020. The display of unity comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain’s new monarch upon his mother’s death. That means William and Kate, both 40 and parents of three young children, immediately assume a much more central role as the new face of the monarchy.

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags

WASHINGTON (AP) — Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It's an elaborate system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. And it stands in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s handling of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. The search of Trump's private club is unprecedented for a former president. Intelligence officials have offered to brief congressional leaders possibly as soon as next week. But that could be delayed.

Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. The move disclosed Saturday marks a major win for gun control advocates. They say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a preclude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued such a step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings. Visa said it would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for gun sales, just announced Friday. Until Friday, gun store sales were considered “general merchandise.” It joins Mastercard and AmEx, who said they would also start adopting the standard.

Steven Spielberg debuts his movie memoir 'The Fabelmans'

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Spielberg premiered his much-anticipated “The Fabelmans” to thunderous applause at the Toronto International Film Festival, debuting his most autobiographical film and one the 75-year-old filmmaker said he’s been building toward his whole life. “The Fabelmans” draws extensively from the director’s own childhood and early formation as a filmmaker. His parents are played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in the film, and from his early formation as a filmmaker. Spielberg said the film has been welling up in him for years, but that doesn't make it any kind of finale. Said the director: “It is not because I decided to retire and this is my swan song.”

Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek has defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) to win her first U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as a dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career. Swiatek’s victory improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. She won the French Open in June for the second time and is the first woman since 2016 to collect two major titles in a season. Jabeur is now 0-2 in Slam finals. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.