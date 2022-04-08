AP News Summary at 4:36 p.m. EDT

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered. At least 50 people died in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive in the country’s east. Meanwhile, workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town where dozens of killings have already been documented following a Russian pullout. Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike.

2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors, often stoned and prone to wild talk. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender kids and their parents say they feel attacked by a wave of Republican-sponsored legislation and policies aimed at trans youth. Bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care and block transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth. Proponents say the measures are about protecting children and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports. Opponents argue that they target already vulnerable children for the sake of scoring political points.

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move comes after a meeting Friday of the academy’s board of governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions. The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.” Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down. The academy also apologized for its handling of the slap and allowing Smith to remain and receive his best actor Oscar for “King Richard.”

'Get used to it': Outbreaks give taste of living with virus

The U.S. is getting a first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during this new phase of living with the virus, and the roster of the newly infected is studded with stars. Cabinet members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Broadway actors and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut have all tested positive. Outbreaks at Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University are bringing back mask requirements to those campuses as officials seek out quarantine space. The outbreaks in the Northeast may — or may not — signal what’s to come, experts say. Case counts are no longer reliable because official testing and reporting has been scaled back and more Americans are testing at home.

Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The second-in-command of Louisiana State Police has been placed on leave while an investigation continues into the wiping of his cellphone data during an investigation into Black motorist Ronald Greene’s death. State police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis announced that he placed Lt. Col. Doug Cain on paid administrative leave “to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation.” Cain acknowledged last month that he was under investigation for having his cellphone data erased amid the ongoing federal investigation into the video-recorded arrest of Greene, who died in custody after being repeatedly punched, stunned and dragged by troopers following a highway chase.

Bogus test taker gets prison in college admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former Florida prep school administrator who took students’ college entrance exams for bribes was sentenced Friday to four months in prison. A judge also sentenced Mark Riddell to two years of supervised release after his time behind bars. The judge’s sentence was what government prosecutors had recommended in the case. Riddell’s lawyers had asked the judge for one to two months in prison. In court, Riddell apologized to the students who lost out of college opportunities because of his “terrible decision.” Also Friday, former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic was convicted of fraud and bribery counts in the college admissions scandal.

Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Accounts by three doctors at a Ukrainian maternity hospital hit by an airstrike and an analysis of the crater disprove Russian misinformation about the March 9 attack that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. An Associated Press team of journalists was in Mariupol the day of the airstrike and raced to the scene. Their images prompted a massive Russian misinformation campaign that continues to this day to blame Ukraine for deaths in the city. The latest effort is an interview done by Russian media with a new mother who survived the attack and cast doubt on whether it was an airstrike. But three doctors and two munitions analysts say the size of the crater, strength of the shockwave and scale of the destruction leave no doubt of an airstrike.

Live Updates | Woods struggles to 39 on front side

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods struggled to a 3-over 39 on the front nine Friday as he tried to make the weekend in his comeback at the Masters. Woods, who shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, bogeyed four of his first five holes before rebounding to play the last four 1 under. He was a 2-over-par on a blustery day at Augusta National where low scores were hard to find.

