AP News Summary at 4:17 p.m. EDT

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that empowers them to follow people’s movements months back in time. Public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press show police have used the database known as “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices. The data enables law enforcement to assemble so-called “patterns of life.” It's been used in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. The 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency reached Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in a convoy of SUVs and vans, after months of negotiations to get inside the complex and take steps to prevent a disaster on the continent.

Trump documents: No immediate ruling on outside legal expert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has heard arguments on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. There was no immediate ruling after arguments Thursday. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon says she'll issue a written ruling at some point. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. The Justice Department says an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records.

Biden's prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as “extremist” threats from the restive forces of Trumpism to the nation’s democracy. In a speech Thursday night, he will frame the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden plans to call out the large number of Trump adherents who have denied the 2020 election results and sown doubt about future contests. Biden allies stress that he is not rejecting the entirety of the GOP. But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed any such distinction, accusing the president of trying to “disparage hard-working Americans.”

House committee reaches deal to get Trump financial records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee seeking financial records from former President Donald Trump has reached an agreement that ends litigation on the matter and requires his accounting firm to turn over certain records to the panel. The committee's leader, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced the settlement Thursday. It follows a July decision by the federal appeals court in Washington that narrowed what records Congress is entitled to obtain. The long-running case began began in April 2019 when the House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s then-accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters working in a scorching heat wave have made some progress in battles against two rural California wildfires. An 8-square-mile blaze in northwestern Los Angeles County is 12% contained Thursday after burning one home. Seven firefighters were taken to hospitals for treatment of heat injuries Wednesday, and all have been released. Authorities in eastern San Diego County report there's 5% containment of a blaze near the U.S.-Mexico border that has grown to more than 6 square miles and burned at least four buildings. The fires erupted Wednesday in bone-dry brush as the state suffers through an extreme heat wave.

R. Kelly tells judge he won't testify at ongoing trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Singer R. Kelly says he won't testify in his own defense at his ongoing trial on charges that accuse him of child pornography, enticement of minors for sex and fixing his 2008 trial. Kelly's judge raised the issue on Thursday minutes before attorneys for Kelly and two co-defendants began calling their first witnesses in hopes of countering two weeks of government testimony. Kelly told the judge he had discussed the matter with his lawyers and had decided not to testify. Taking the witness stand is always risky, including because it subjects a defendant to cross-examination. There's always a chance a defendant blurts out something incriminating under tough questioning.

Judge: Jury can see swastikas school shooter drew in class

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge ruled that the jury for school shooter Nikolas Cruz can see the swastikas he drew on class assignments. Cruz's attorneys argued Thursday the Nazi symbols should not be presented because they would unfairly anger the jury and there's no evidence he targeted any of his 17 victims because of their race or religion. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the argument. She pointed out that there were other equally offensive words and drawings they were not trying to block, such as an extremely offensive slur used against Black people. Cruz pleaded guilty to the 2018 killings at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is to decide whether he's sentenced to death or life without parole.

‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — People experiencing mental health crises have been being killed by police in America. But how many is unknown. Federal law requires the Department of Justice to collect and publish data on that. But the law doesn’t require police departments to tell the DOJ how many people their officers killed, and many aren't doing so. The National Alliance on Mental Illness says the killings highlight a larger systemic problem in helping people who are struggling with their mental health or are in crisis. Two killings, in Oregon and West Virginia, show how system failures had tragic results.

Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama city whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.