AP News Summary at 4:17 p.m. EST

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds

WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintain small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals for U.S. Senate and governor. The races remain too early to call two days after the election, with some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. Democrats opened big leads early on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, but they saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races of Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it has begun withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city in a potential turning point in the grinding war. Kyiv acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious. A Ukrainian official warned that land mines left behind by the retreating Russians could render the only provincial capital Moscow had captured during the grinding war a “city of death.” With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped about their assessments and reporters not present, it was difficult to know what was happening in Kherson. A forced pullout would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks since it invaded Ukraine.

Biden to meet China's Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The face-to-face meeting comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations. It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies since Biden became president in January 2021. And it comes weeks after Xi was awarded a norm-breaking third, five-year term as the Chinese Communist Party leader during the party’s national congress. The White House announced the meeting on Thursday and said the two leaders would discuss “deepening lines of communication.”

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole has sent multiple homes collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida, but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area. Its damaging coastal surge was hitting beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company have been ordered to pay an extra $473 million to families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. The punitive damages imposed by a Connecticut judge Thursday bring the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion. The Infowars host is vowing to appeal the case and is calling the punitive damages award “ridiculous." Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting. Victims' relatives testified they've been threatened and harassed for years by people who believe Jones' lies about the shooting.

Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street surged to its best day since April 2020 as markets cheered a government report that inflation cooled more than expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5% Thursday and the Dow rose nearly 1,200 points as traders took the data as a sign the worst of inflation may have passed. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.

Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead

Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees ordering them to return to the office for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.” A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk’s first companywide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs. Many have had to rely on the billionaire Tesla CEO’s public tweets for clues about Twitter’s future. The exodus at Twitter is ongoing, including the company’s chief information security officer Lea Kissner.

Report: Tweets with racial slurs soar since Musk takeover

The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows. Analysts at the Center for Countering Digital Hate searched for English-language posts containing one of several different racial slurs. They found that the use of all of them went up in the first full week after Musk bought Twitter. Musk and Twitter's top trust and safety official have said hate speech has actually gone down since Musk took over. The billionaire has called himself a free speech absolutist and some users posted racial slurs shortly after Musk's purchase as a way to test Twitter's boundaries.

DC AG files civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.