AP News Summary at 4:17 p.m. EST

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half. The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

Senate to vote on landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to passing the landmark bill and ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Senate Democrats are moving to quickly pass the bill while they still hold the majority in both chambers. The House would still have to vote on the legislation and send it to President Joe Biden. A test vote Monday evening moved the legislation closer to passage, with 12 Republicans who have previously supported the bill voting again to move it forward. Democrats set up a Tuesday afternoon vote on final passage.

NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance. It's a commitment that NATO leaders made to Ukraine 14 years ago. But some say it led in part to Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg's remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered Tuesday in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for its devastated electricity network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered since early October by targeted Russian strikes. Some countries also promised military aid, including artillery and armored vehicles.

China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home and police are fanning out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests. That comes after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. But they showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities. A small group gathered at a university in Hong Kong.

Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history.This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.Iran’s nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks linked back to Tehran have pushed the match beyond the stadium and into geopolitics.

Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company. Employee Donya Prioleau claims in her lawsuit that Walmart continued to employ the shooter “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.” The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Prioleau’s suit alleges that she has experienced post-traumatic stress disorder from witnessing the rampage in the store’s breakroom. Police said that store supervisor Andre Bing fatally shot six employees and wounded several others. Police said he died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued three stowaways who were found traveling on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria. The rescue service said the men were found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the port of Las Palmas on Monday. Officials say they had symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. They were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention. According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the the Malta-flagged tanker left Lagos, Nigeriam on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday. The distance between both ports is roughly 4,600 kilometers (2,800 miles).

US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is designating the northern long-eared bat as an endangered species. Officials say that the bat's situation has worsened since it was classified as threatened in 2015. The species is among a dozen U.S. bats suffering from white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that causes bats to emerge early during hibernation, sometimes burn up winter fat reserves and starve. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will work with timber companies and landowners to protect trees where bats nest. The agency will also seek cooperation from the wind energy industry to reduce the likelihood that bats will strike turbines. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.

US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced Tuesday it had signed off on Qatar's purchase of 10 defensive drone systems, 200 interceptors and related equipment just as the second half of the US-Iran game began. It said the sale would “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States” and “will improve Qatar’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against Unmanned Aircraft Systems.”

Got a bucket? Speed up the composting process with bokashi

It's no secret that the key to healthy plants is healthy soil. And the best way to improve soil is by incorporating compost. But that can take up to a year to make. The bokashi composting method speeds up that process to as little as 10 days. Bokashi uses inoculants that spark fermentation in a tightly closed 5-gallon bucket. Bokashi inoculants typically contain wheat bran, wheat germ or sawdust. You can buy a kit or you can research do-it-yourself options to get started. Because it's in a bucket it also lets you compost in small spaces. The bokashi method was developed in Japan in the 1980s.