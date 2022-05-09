AP News Summary at 4:24 p.m. EDT

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine, and the Kremlin made little to no progress as the war ground through its 11th week on multiple fronts. While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or perhaps announce a mass mobilization, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war as a necessary response to what he falsely portrayed as a hostile Ukraine. On the battlefield, intense fighting raged in the east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under bombardment again, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.

Putin's Victory Day speech passionate but empty

Vladimir Putin had no victories in Ukraine to proclaim on Victory Day. Nor did his speech at the Red Square military parade offer any clear pictures of when a victory may come or how it would be achieved. Instead, the Russian president’s address Monday seemed to suggest that the war that many expected would be brief and decisive could be a long and brutal grind. Ahead of the holiday, which is one of the most important in Russia, expectations were wide that Putin would push for at least one unequivocal military success that he could flaunt in his speech. That might have been the city of Mariupol, but a determined Ukrainian contingent is still putting up resistance there.

Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year. The benchmark index is coming off its fifth weekly loss in a row as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. Stocks fell across Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin. The S&P 500 gave up 3.2% and the Nasdaq pulled back 4.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03%.

EXPLAINER: Recession fears grow. But how high is the risk?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. Is the United States at risk of enduring another recession, just two years after emerging from the last one? For now, even the more pessimistic economists don’t expect a downturn anytime soon. Despite the inflation squeeze, consumers — the primary driver of the economy — are still spending at a healthy pace.

Running an abortion clinic while waiting for court decision

There’s no job like it running an abortion clinic. There are the clients -- so many of them desperate, in need, grateful. There are the abortion opponents -- passionate, relentless, often furious. And hovering over it all are legal challenges, and the awareness that your clinic may be just a judicial ruling away from extinction. Last week's leaked, draft from the U.S. Supreme Court put clinics in about half the states on notice that their time may be short. The Associated Press talked with three women and one man who run abortion clinics in such states about their work.

Wisconsin anti-abortion office fire investigation ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those who vandalized and threw two Molotov cocktails into the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Monday that no one has been arrested and there are no suspects in custody in the fire early Sunday morning. Barnes says one Molotov cocktail thrown into the Wisconsin Family Action office failed to ignite and the investigation is ongoing as to whether the second one did. The fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison came after two Catholic churches in Colorado were vandalized last week.

Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism Monday for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attack on democracy that was a shocking start to a tumultuous year that also saw the end of the United States’ longest war, in Afghanistan. The Post’s extensive reporting was published in a sophisticated interactive series and found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the newspaper’s own backyard. The U.S. pullout and resurrection of the Taliban’s grip on Afghanistan permeated across categories and Ukrainian journalists were awarded a special citation.

1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

PHOENIX (AP) — With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year’s critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains. That’s according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Almost 3 in 10 people expressed concern that more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose economic, political and cultural influence. Those views mirror swelling anti-immigrant sentiment espoused on social media and cable TV, with conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson exploiting fears that new arrivals could undermine the native-born population.

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations. Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand. The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who accused Mario Batali of kissing and groping her while attempting to take a selfie has testified in the celebrity chef’s sexual misconduct trial in Boston. The 32-year-old woman said Monday she’d felt confused, powerless and embarrassed to share her story until other women stepped forward to share similar encounters with Batali. But Batali’s lawyer argued the assault never happened and that the accuser has a financial incentive to lie. He also argued the accuser isn’t a credible witness. Batali on Monday waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead to have a judge decide his fate. The trial resumes Tuesday.

