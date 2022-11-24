AP News Summary at 4:56 a.m. EST

Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared by video from jail Wednesday and could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on their face and head. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys when asked to state their name by the judge. Police say 17 people were injured by gunshots in last weekend's attack. The suspect faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich's attorneys say in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but didn't elaborate.

'Missing my baby': Six killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Family and loved ones are mourning the six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. They included Lorenzo Gamble, a 43-year-old custodian who was a father of two. Kellie Pyle was a 52-year-old mother with wedding plans. Michelle Johnson described her late son Brian as a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family and friends. A longtime employee, 70-year-old Randy Blevins was remembered fondly as “Mr. Randy” by a former coworker, Shaundrayia Reese. Outside the Walmart, a makeshift memorial was laid for Tyneka Johnson in a grassy area. Authorities have not released the name of the sixth person killed Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy.

China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

BEIJING (AP) — China is expanding pandemic lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers clashed with police this week, as its number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record. Across China, the number of new cases reported Thursday was 31,444, the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019. People in parts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days except to buy food, get tested or get medical treatment. The daily number of cases is increasing, though China’s caseload remains low compared to other countries. The ruling Communist Party remains committed to its “zero-COVID” strategy, aiming to isolate every case and stamp out the virus.

GOP's Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska Senate race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating a fellow Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Murkowski beat Kelly Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the primary and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski was the only Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial last year who was on the ballot this year. Trump was not convicted. But her vote was a sore point raised by Trump, who had vowed to campaign against her.

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the territory across the Dnieper River with artillery. Ukraine is striking at Russian troops with its own long-distance weapons. Ukrainian officers say they want to capitalize on their momentum in the war against the invading Russian forces. The Russian withdrawal from the only provincial capital it gained in nine months of war was one of Moscow's most significant battlefield losses. Ukrainian forces can now strike deeper into the Russian-controlled territories and possibly push their counteroffensive closer to Crimea, which Russia illegally captured in 2014.

Long-time reformist leader Anwar sworn in as Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as Malaysia’s prime minister. It's a victory for the political reformers who have been locked in a battle for days with Malay nationalists after the divisive general election produced a hung Parliament. Malaysia’s king named 75-year-old Anwar as the nation’s 10th leader, saying he was satisfied that Anwar is the candidate who is likely to have majority support. Anwar took his oath of office in a simple ceremony at the national palace. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope led Saturday’s election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. The right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats. Anwar emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him for a unity government.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli or Palestinian national teams are competing in the tournament. Thousands of Israeli soccer fans are expected to descend on Doha for the World Cup, even though Israel has no diplomatic ties with Qatar. Israelis have made themselves at home in Doha with an informal consular presence and studio for the Israeli national public broadcaster. Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Hamas-ruled Gaza have taken a different route, flying from Jordan and Egypt, respectively. Some hope to make a political statement at the world's biggest sporting event.

Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of Brazil’s electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro's Liberal Party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election. He also ordered the suspension of government funds for the Liberal Party’s coalition until a fine of 23 million reais ($4.3 million) for bad faith litigation is paid. De Moraes had issued a prior ruling that conditioned analysis of the request on the presentation of an amended report to include results from the first electoral round on Oct. 2, in which Bolsonaro's won more seats in both congressional houses than any other, and he established a 24-hour deadline.

Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer filed the legal papers electronically as the Adult Survivor’s Act temporarily lifted the state’s usual deadlines for suing over sexual assault. Carroll previously sued Trump for denying that he raped her. But she previously had been barred from suing over the alleged rape because too many years had passed. Trump says Carroll's claims are a hoax.

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The holiday travel rush is already on, and it could spread out over more days than usual this year. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.3 million travelers on Tuesday, down from more than 2.4 million screened the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2019 but the numbers were higher on Monday. AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.