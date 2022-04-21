AP News Summary at 4:21 p.m. EDT

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 die-hard Ukrainian fighters still holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin has ordered his forces not to storm the plant but to seal it off “so that not even a fly comes through.” The strategic southern port city has largely been reduced to ruins by nearly two months of bombardment. Over 20,000 people have been killed in the siege, according to Ukrainian authorities. The last defenders are holed up in miles of tunnels and bunkers at the plant. Putin expressed concern for the lives of Russian soldiers if they were ordered to storm the place.

Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged $1.3 billion more for new weapons and economic assistance to help Ukraine in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion. And he is vowing to seek much more from Congress to keep the guns, ammunition and cash flowing. The new package, announced Thursday, has $800 million in military aid including much-needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved. There’s also a fresh $500 million in direct economic assistance to Ukraine for government salaries, pensions and programs.

EXPLAINER: Why the battle for Mariupol's steel mill matters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming control over Ukraine’s seaside city of Mariupol even as its defenders are holding out inside a massive steel mill near the water. His statement reflects the importance of the Sea of Azov port and appeared to be a Kremlin attempt to declare victory without storming the Azovstal plant, which represents the last Ukrainian resistance there. Mariupol is part of eastern Ukraine's industrial region known as the Donbas and a key objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. Its capture would allow Russia to establish a land corridor from its border to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014. It also would deprive Ukraine of a major port and industrial assets.

Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have spent hours in a Virginia courtroom seeking to undermine Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her. Heard's lawyers cross-examined Depp Thursday and questioned him about his drug and alcohol use. They also displayed texts that Depp had sent to friends. One was about Depp's desire to kill and defile his then-wife. Depp is suing Heard over allegations that he abused her and ruined his lucrative acting career. Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her. Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp abused her and can’t deny it because he was often blackout drunk and high on drugs.

Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives has given final passage to a bill to dissolve a private government that Walt Disney World has been allowed to operate on its properties for more than five decades. House lawmakers approved the measure on Thursday. The passage is a victory for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has been feuding with the entertainment giant after it publicly declared its opposition to a new law backed by the governor that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The Disney bill would eliminate the self-governed districts by June 2023. But it would allow the districts to be reestablished in the future, leaving the door open for further negotiations.

CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch. It's a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. Its new corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, is scrapping the service. Some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the television network and website but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

DETROIT (AP) — Thirteen sexual assault victims are seeking $10 million each from the FBI. They claim a bungled investigation by federal agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor. It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar. He was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts. Under federal law, tort claims must be a filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply. A lawsuit could follow depending on the FBI’s response.

Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said, signaling that sharp interest rate increases are likely in the coming months, beginning at the Fed’s next policy meeting in May. In a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund during its spring meetings, Powell also suggested that “there’s something in the idea of front-loading” aggressive rate hikes as the Fed grapples with inflation that has reached a four-decade high. “So that does point in the direction of [a half-point increase] being on the table” for the Fed’s next policy meeting May 3-4, Powell said.

Cleaner Earth: Healing ozone hole, less smog, more eagles

As bad as the environment seems with climate change and other pollution, scientists say humanity has also done a pretty good job of cleaning up past messes. More than 25 experts shared their favorite ecological success stories for Earth Day. The overwhelming No. 1 success story is the healing of Earth's ozone hole. Experts credit a 1987 agreement and ban on certain chemicals for preventing 2 million people from getting skin cancer. Scientists also tout cleaner air and water in industrialized nations and saving of many endangered species. Experts say key to these successes is political factions and different countries coming together to work on a common threat.

Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader. Callery pears create dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires. Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import that saved pear orchards from a deadly fungus. And for decades, the decorative trees seemed near perfect, aside from a tendency to fall apart after about 15 years — and their stench. But they cross pollinated with other ornamental varieties. Invasive stands now have been reported in more than 30 states. Fourteen states have formally listed the trees as invasive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0