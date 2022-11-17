AP News Summary at 4:22 a.m. EST

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

NEW YORK (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he also says the American people are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. Pence sat down for his AP interview on Wednesday, just hours after Trump announced another White House run. Will Pence himself run? He said that he and his family will give that “prayerful consideration.” Whatever his final answer, he said, “I think we will have better choices in 2024.” Pence's comments came the day after the release of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” as he appears increasingly likely to launch his campaign.

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have inflicted more damage on Ukraine, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site. Authorities said Thursday at least four people were killed and five wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country. Separately, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced an extension of a four-month-old deal to ensure the safe delivery of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine through the Black Sea just days before it was set to expire. Guterres says the United Nations is also “fully committed” to removing obstacles that have impeded the export of food and fertilizer from Russia.

A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The fall of the Berlin Wall more than 30 years ago symbolized hope for cooperation with Moscow. Russia’s war in Ukraine has now ushered in an era of confrontation. And the rise of new barriers of steel, concrete and barbed wire being built by the West. The war has given European Union countries a new impetus to fortify their borders with Russia and its ally Belarus. Mostly to stop migration orchestrated by Moscow and Minsk. Finland plans fences on parts of its 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia. Polish soldiers have begun laying razor wire on the border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad.

Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party

A recent outpouring of local anger to scenes of foreign artists and models reveling in Qatar underscored the tensions tearing at the conservative Muslim emirate. The hereditary sheikhdom restricts alcohol, bans drugs and suppresses free speech but is nonetheless preparing to welcome some of the world’s rowdiest crowds for the first World Cup in the Middle East. Human rights groups have raised concerns over how Qatari police will handle foreign fans’ violations of the country’s Islamic legal system that criminalizes public drunkenness, sex outside of marriage and homosexuality. Meanwhile, Qatar faces pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.

UK unveils emergency budget amid big demands but little cash

LONDON (AP) — Just three weeks after taking office, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the challenge of balancing the nation’s budget while helping millions of people slammed by a cost-of-living crisis. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt will deliver the government’s plan for tackling a sputtering economy in a speech to the House of Commons on Thursday. The emergency budget statement aims to restore the government’s financial and political credibility after former Prime Minister Liz Truss announced billions in unfunded tax cuts that torpedoed investor confidence, sent the pound to record lows against the dollar and sparked emergency central bank intervention. Truss was forced to resign six weeks after taking office.

Scientists try to bolster Great Barrier Reef in warmer world

KONOMIE ISLAND, Australia (AP) — Below the turquoise waters off the coast of Australia is one of the world’s natural wonders, an underwater rainbow jungle teeming with life that scientists say is showing some of the clearest signs yet of climate change. The Great Barrier Reef, battered but not broken by climate change impacts, is inspiring hope and worry alike as researchers race to understand how it can survive a warming world. Authorities are trying to buy the reef time by combining ancient knowledge with new technology. They are studying coral reproduction in hopes to accelerate regrowth and adapt it to handle hotter and rougher seas.

Some return to war-battered hub of Palestinian life in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The streets in Yarmouk, Syria’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, are piled with rubble. Scattered Palestinian flags fly from mostly abandoned houses, the only reminder that this was once a major political and cultural center of the Palestinian refugee diaspora. As Syria descended into civil war in 2011, fighting devastated communities across the country, including Yarmouk, on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus. Today, Syrian authorities are encouraging former Yarmouk residents who can prove home ownership and pass a security check to come back. But few have returned — many out of fear they could be arrested or conscripted by force. Others no longer have houses to come back to.

Universities focus on athletes' mental health after crises

There is no playbook to instruct how athletic departments are to respond to the tragic death of one of their athletes. But those who have experienced the trauma say the increased emphasis on mental health care in athletic departments and universities at-large — spurred in part by the pandemic — help when a crisis strikes. Tragedy struck the University of Virginia earlier this week. Three members of the football team were shot and killed while on a bus returning to the Charlottesville campus from a field trip to Washington.