AP News Summary at 4:22 p.m. EDT

Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Regions of southern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed are seeing more heavy fighting. Ukrainian soldiers pressed a ground campaign to recapture one and Russian forces exploded long-range missiles and Iranian-made drones in another on Saturday. Ukraine's power grid operator said a missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied or partially occupied areas. After a Russian missile attack in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a local hospital medic put a small Ukrainian flag on the broken windshield of his heavily damaged car.

Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says that two men fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine. The shooting left 11 dead and 15 others wounded. The two attackers were also killed. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting on Saturday took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said that the two men from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire. The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack. The shooting comes amid a hasty mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin to beef up the Russian forces in Ukraine.

Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy turned the gently curving streets of a Raleigh neighborhood and nearby greenway into a killing zone. When the shooting was over Thursday, five people were dead. Neighbors say Hedingham is much like most American neighborhoods. You may not know the name of every person on your block, but people greet each other across driveways and can always find something to chat about. But after the killings, people are reassessing. The husband of one victim says he's not sure that he can continue to live there.

Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

SEATTLE (AP) — It's been an especially violent week for police across the U.S., including the deaths of two Connecticut police officers and the wounding of a third. Even as the number of officers has dropped in the past two years, the number being targeted and killed has risen. Organizations that track violence against police say 56 officers have been killed by gunfire so far this year — a number that is up 14% from this time last year and about 45% from this time in 2020. The country is on track to approach or surpass other top annual totals of recent years, including 73 officers killed in 2011 and 67 in 2016.

Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire is blazing at a notorious Iranian prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the capital. Online videos and local media also have reported gunshots in the area Saturday as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran’s state-run IRNA says there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel, citing a senior security official. The official is quoted as saying prisoners set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze. A U.S.-based rights monitor says an “armed conflict” had broken out inside the prison. Protests in Iran have entered a fifth week, with demonstrations intensifying in some cities along main streets and at universities across the country.

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng and restore order in Truss’ administration. He warned of “difficult decisions” to come, saying taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months. Truss had previously insisted that her tax-cutting plans were what Britain needs to boost economic growth. But a “mini-budget” which she and Kwarteng unveiled in September sent the British pound tumbling and left her credibility in tatters.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague

For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is, once he’s done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April. Musk has claimed on Twitter that his acquisition of the company would speed development of an “everything app” he calls X by three to five years. But there are just a few obstacles.

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for the miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey have begun as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. There were 110 miners working in the mine when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in Amasra. The town is in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Officials said 11 miners were injured and hospitalized while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the scene Saturday after tweeting that any neglect would be punished.

California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread. That’s what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.” Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan are co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California. They spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the sculpture to enter in Benicia's annual Main Street Scarecrow Contest. As for Pan Solo, he'll never make the Kessel run. Eventually, the doughy sculpture is destined for the compost heap.