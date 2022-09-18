AP News Summary at 4:24 a.m. EDT

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin has mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Analysts say Ukrainian troops have pushed their counteroffensive to advance farther into the country’s northeast after recapturing some strategic areas this month. At a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks. Still, the Russian leader had to address concerns over the drawn-out conflict voiced by India and China. Western defense officials said Saturday that Russian forces appear to be setting up a new defensive line in northeastern Ukraine after Kyiv’s troops broke through the previous one.

Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — There are still bodies on the battlefield, lying where they fell on farm fields or inside burned-out tanks as Ukrainian troops swept through a Russian-occupied border area in a major counteroffensive this month. Ukrainian troops are now recovering the bodies of soldiers from both sides as well as civilians killed in the fighting north of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv. The Ukrainian teams scouring the countryside for the fallen have to be careful because Russian troops continue to fire artillery into the area from inside Russia.

Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren have stood in silent vigil beside her coffin, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch. Many mourners had huddled in line amid waits that stretched up to 16 hours, enduring London’s coldest night in months. Honoring their patience, King Charles III and Prince William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet the waiting crowds. William and the queen's seven other grandchildren stood vigil beside her coffin later at Parliament's Westminster Hall. London police say the queen's funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times

LONDON (AP) — When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather King George V died in 1936 life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. Historians say maintaining such traditions consistently through time plays into an enduring craving for ritual. It is also crucial to preserving reverence for the monarchy. Five British kings and queens have lain in state at Westminster Hall before the queen. The hall is a 900-year-old building at the center of British politics and power. Edward VII was the monarch who set the modern tradition of lying in state in Westminster Hall in 1910.

China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism

BEIJING (AP) — As world leaders gather in New York next week for the annual U.N. General Assembly, China is also focusing on another U.N.-related meeting in Geneva. Chinese diplomats are trying to thwart a possible call by the Human Rights Council for further scrutiny of its human rights record against the Uyhgur ethnic group in Xinjiang. The concurrent meetings illustrate China’s divided approach to the United Nations. Beijing looks to the U.N. as a counterweight to U.S.-led blocs such as the Group of Seven. But it also rejects criticism or decisions by U.N. bodies that the ruling Communist Party sees as counter to its interests.

Prospect of far-right female premier divides Italian women

ROME (AP) — Italy could be on the verge of electing its first woman premier. That prospect delights some Italian women, but others are dismayed by her conservative beliefs and policies. Giorgia Meloni and the far-right Brothers of Italy party she co-founded less than a decade ago will triumph in the Sept. 25 parliamentary election if opinion polls prove on the mark. Meloni might then be tapped by Italy’s president to try to form a new government. Some women worry that Meloni might erode abortion access. Supporters laud her conservative agenda in favor of “God, homeland and family.”

UN: Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools 'shameful'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7 through12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.” The U.N. said Sunday it is increasingly concerned that the policy will deepen the country’s economic crisis in the form of greater insecurity, poverty and isolation. Markus Potzel, the U.N. chief in Afghanistan, says: “This is a tragic, shameful, and entirely avoidable anniversary." A year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led government. Teenage girls are still barred from school and women are required to cover themselves from head to toe in public.

Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Puerto Ricans are bracing for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bears down amid expectations it will grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory’s southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters say “historic” levels of rain are expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 20 inches forecast in isolated areas. Fiona will be lashing cities and towns in a part of Puerto Rico that is still recovering from a string of strong earthquakes that hit starting in late 2019, with several schools still shuttered and debris to be removed. Fiona is also coming just two days before the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that caused deaths and destruction across the island in 2017.

Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents to higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome floated down a river until it was caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok. It is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan is pounding the region with strong winds and heavy rain. Thousands of people are evacuating and the storm is causing blackouts and paralyzing ground and air transportation Sunday. Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Nanmadol was near the southern island of Yakushima, packing maximum winds of 101 miles per hour. The storm is slowly headed to the country’s main southern island of Kyushu and could make landfall there later Sunday. Nanmadol is forecast to turn east and reach Tokyo on Tuesday. Local authorities so far reported no major damage or injuries. Hundreds of domestic flights have been canceled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan through Tuesday.