AP News Summary at 4:24 p.m. EDT

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run.

'Like every other day': 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands.

Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding Tuesday whether to rally around the ex-president's choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was leading before Trump backed him. Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Trump calls Oz tough and smart. Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also vote Tuesday.

EXPLAINER: What we know about shuttered baby formula plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many questions remain about the shuttered Abbott baby formula plant at the center of a nationwide shortage. Although U.S. officials have a deal with Abbott to restart production, it’s not yet clear how soon the site will be up and running. Even bigger questions remain unanswered, including what caused the contamination. The Food and Drug Administration also faces scrutiny over whether it could have alleviated the current shortage by stepping in sooner. The FDA hasn’t released a final ruling on the problems at the plant or an accounting of the steps it took ahead of the shutdown.

FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11

U.S. regulators have authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster for healthy children ages 5 to 11. Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants of the coronavirus. Some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster. The Food and Drug Administration’s action Tuesday now opens a third Pfizer shot to elementary-age kids, too -- at least five months after their last dose. There is one more hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group.

AP Interview: Scottish leader stresses independence, NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scotland's leader says the Russian war in Ukraine only makes Scotland’s drive for independence from the U.K. more important. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on her first U.S. visit since the COVID-19 lockdown. Sturgeon says the crisis posed by Russia's war demands that Scotland play its “full part” in ensuring stability and security in Europe. She says her government still plans to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence by the end of next year. And she calls NATO membership essential for an independent Scotland. Her U.S. visit is focusing on Scotland’s rapid domestic transition to renewable energy. Scotland in 2020 generated almost all its electricity from renewables.

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — Classmates and neighbors of the Buffalo shooting suspect say they never saw the violent and angry side that allegedly fueled his racist massacre over the weekend that killed 10 Black people. Payton Gendron was described as quiet, socially awkward and isolated in his high school senior year. But there was one troubling sign. Gendron threatened “murder-suicide” in an economics class a year ago, and had a mental health evaluation. He was released after a day and a half and fell off the radar of investigators. He is now jailed on a murder charge under suicide watch.

Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema

CANNES, France (AP) — After a canceled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday which what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular. Formally attired stars including Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and Forest Whitaker were among those streaming down the Cannes’ famous red carpet Tuesday for the opening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The war in Ukraine was at the forefront, with a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing Tuesday night before the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy “Final Cut.” More star-studded premieres — “Top Gun: Maverick!” “Elvis!” — await over the next 12 days.

Tiger Woods says he's all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods says he cares about majors and legacies. He made that point at the PGA Championship while delivering a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is not defending his PGA title at Southern Hills. He hasn't played competitively in three months since his explosive comments exposed his support of a Saudi-funded rival golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour and that Mickelson has a different view on how golf should be run. They were unusually blunt words from Woods. Amid chatter about Mickelson and the Saudi league, Woods says he is stronger than when he returned at the Masters following a car crash more than a year earlier.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

