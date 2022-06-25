AP News Summary at 4:29 a.m. EDT

Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Democratic officials across the nation hope to harness their party's collective outrage and sadness to improve their political outlook this fall after the Supreme Court's stunning decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion was an afterthought for much of the year for many voters. It was overshadowed by record gas prices, surging inflation and President Joe Biden’s low popularity. But on Friday, a Supreme Court majority of conservative justices ensured that abortion would be a central issue in U.S. politics for the foreseeable future. Polling shows that relatively few Americans wanted to see Roe overturned.

Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them. Instead, they've fired up debate about whether the court’s conservative justices are being consistent to history and the Constitution — or citing them to justify political preferences, To some critics, the rulings represent an obvious and deeply damaging contradiction: How can the court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion? To supporters, the court’s conservatives are staying true to the country’s founding principles and undoing errors of the past.

Army Guard troops risk dismissal as vaccine deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Up to 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers across the country - or about 13% of the force — have not yet gotten the mandated COVID-19 vaccine, and as the deadline for shots looms, at least 14,000 of them have flatly refused and could be forced out of the service. Guard soldiers have until next Thursday to get the vaccine. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows that between 20% to 30% of the Guard soldiers in six states are not vaccinated, and more than 10% in 43 other states still need shots. Guard leaders say states are doing all they can to encourage soldiers to get vaccinated by the time limit.

Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay, aid

As food costs and fuel bills soar, inflation is plundering people’s wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world. This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. As food prices rise in part because of Russia's war in Ukraine, inflation threatens to exacerbate existing inequalities and widen the gap between billions of people struggling to cover their costs and those who are able to keep spending.

With war, Kyiv pride parade becomes a peace march in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine's largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead this weekend. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration. It will instead join Warsaw’s yearly Equality Parade, the largest gay pride event in central Europe, using it as a platform to keep international attention focused on the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. LGBTQ people are among civilians and soldiers dying in the war. One recent call for same-sex partnerships to be recognized mentions the need for partners to bury each other in war. A KyivPride manifesto says the geographical border between democratic Ukraine and autocratic Russia and Belarus is "a boundary between the territory of freedom and a zone of oppression.”

Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills 2, wounds 10

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A gunman has opened fire in Oslo’s night-life district, killing two people and leaving 10 seriously wounded in what police are investigating as a possible terrorist attack during the Norwegian capital’s annual Pride festival. Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo. While the motive was unclear, organizers of Oslo Pride canceled a parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar popular with the city’s LGBTQ community.

Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say their country's forces are withdrawing from a besieged eastern city to move to stronger positions. The industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city’s edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures with civilians. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Friday that the Ukrainian troops have been ordered to leave Sievierodonetsk, which has been reduced mostly to rubble and seen its population decline from an estimated 100,000 to 10,000.

Athletes react to the Supreme Court's abortion decision

U.S. national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe is among a group of leading sports figures who have expressed anger over the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation. Billie Jean King, who just celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX, is also dismayed by the decision. Women playing for teams, including NWSL's Racing Louisville and the WNBA's Dallas Wings, will be directly impacted by the decision.

Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county became the last in the state to certify outstanding results of the June 14 primary election after a hand count of all ballots in an old mining town courthouse. Two county commissioners in Esmeralda County, Nevada's least populated, spent more than seven hours Friday counting all 317 ballots before formally voting to accept the results. Nevada’s other 16 counties already had certified the primary results. The largest counties in the western battleground state in Las Vegas and Reno were among those that acted earlier Friday over the objections of some who questioned the results.

Pakistan plane carrying aid joins Afghan quake relief effort

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani military cargo plane carrying relief goods for Afghanistan’s earthquake-affected people has landed at the Khost airport. Tents, food and medical supplies are rolling into the mountainous region. Thousands were left homeless or injured by this week’s powerful earthquake, which state media said killed 1,150 people. An aftershock Friday took five more lives. Among the dead from Wednesday’s magnitude 6 quake are 121 children and that figure is expected to climb. That's according to the U.N. children's agency in Afghanistan. Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador in the Afghan capital of Kabul, said relief goods dispatched by Pakistan on Saturday have been handed over to Taliban officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0