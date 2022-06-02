AP News Summary at 4:29 a.m. EDT

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

Police officials say four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead Wednesday in the latest wave of mass gun violence occurring across the country. He also said the shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for the attack was unclear. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Divided again, Libya slides back toward violence, chaos

CAIRO (AP) — Two separate governments are once again vying for power in Libya. It's the latest setback, reversing tentative steps toward unity in the past year, including promised elections that never materialized. Clashes in the country's capital of Tripoli last month underscored the fragility of Libya's relative peace that has prevailed for more than a year. The fighting broke out after one of the country's rival prime ministers challenged the other by coming to Tripoli, his rival's seat. Now, observers say that momentum to reunify Libya after more than a decade of civil war has been lost and the country’s future is looking grim.

Nightclub needle attacks puzzle European authorities

PARIS (AP) — Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. Doctors and multiple prosecutors are on the case, but no one knows who’s doing it or why, and whether the victims have been injected with drugs — or indeed any substance at all. Club owners and police are trying to raise awareness. A rapper even interrupted his recent show to warn concert-goers about the risk of surprise needle incidents. And it's not just in France: Britain’s government is studying a spate of “needle spiking” there, and police in Belgium and the Netherlands are investigating scattered cases too.

Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will forgive all remaining federal student debt for former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain. Under the new action, anyone who attended the chain from 1995 to its collapse in 2015 will get their federal student debt automatically canceled. It will erase $5.8 billion in debt for more than 560,000 borrowers, the largest single loan discharge in Education Department history. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says “every student deceived, defrauded and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans.”

Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were defamed in a long-running public dispute raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged by the trial.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

Afghan Taliban launch campaign to eradicate poppy crop

WASHIR, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have begun a campaign to eradicate poppy cultivation, aiming to wipe out the country’s massive production of opium and heroin. But the ban will likely strike a heavy blow to millions of impoverished farmers and day laborers who rely on proceeds from the crop to survive. The ban comes as Afghanistan’s economy has collapsed and most of the population struggles to afford food. In southern Helmand province, Taliban fighters oversaw tractors tearing up fields of poppies as farmers watched on, saying their incomes would be destroyed.

Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner says

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian partner of a journalist who has been detained in China for nearly two years says she is being denied the chance to speak with her family and consular staff, and her health is declining due to a poor prison diet. Journalist Cheng Lei is an Australian who was born in China. She was first detained in August 2020 on charges of suspicion of sharing state secrets. In March, she was tried in Beijing, with Australian diplomats denied permission to attend the proceedings. Since the trial, Chinese authorities have deferred announcing a verdict. Cheng worked as a business journalist for a Chinese state broadcaster. Her detention came during a time of deteriorating diplomatic relations between China and Australia.

UK military parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are getting underway with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age. Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin on Thursday with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. The queen is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event as aircraft roar overhead. Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations are expected to hold street parties around the country, repeating a tradition that began with Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0