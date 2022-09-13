AP News Summary at 4:45 p.m. EDT

Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market fell the most since June 2020 following Wall Street’s humbling realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped. The Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. A hotter-than-expected report on inflation Tuesday has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Bond prices also tumbled, sending yields sharply higher, after the government reported inflation decelerated last month by less than economists forecast. The drop didn't quite knock out the market's gains over the past four days.

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace after traveling through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell. The military C-17 Globemaster touched down at RAF Northolt which is an air force base in the west of the city about an hour after it left Edinburgh in Scotland. The queen’s body made the final journey from Balmoral Castle in northern Scotland, where the monarch died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. King Charles III and other members of the late queen’s close family awaited the casket at the palace.

Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued Tuesday, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russian troops were also abandoning the southern city of Melitopol and heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea, according to the city’s pre-occupation mayor. Melitopol is the second-largest city in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region. It has been under Russian occupation since early March.

US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and ignited fear that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession. Fueled by high rents, medical care and new cars, core prices leaped 6.3% for the year ending in August and 0.6% from July to August, the government said Tuesday.

What's left as Jan. 6 panel sprints to year-end finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is eyeing a close to its work and a final report laying out its findings about the U.S. Capitol insurrection by the end of the year. But the investigation is not over. The committee has already revealed much of its investigative work at eight hearings over the summer, but lawmakers say there is more to come. The panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans interviewed witnesses through all of August, and they are planning at least one additional hearing this month. The panel is also planning to issue a final report by the end of December.

Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation found a woman informant was allegedly raped twice during an undercover drug sting last year in which her law enforcement handlers left her unmonitored and unprotected. Details of the sting conducted by sheriff's deputies in the central Louisiana city of Alexandria showed authorities never considered such an attack could happen, didn't provide the woman with recording devices that could transmit in real time and continued to charge her with drug crimes despite her cooperation. The case highlights the perils police informants face around the country seeking to “work off” charges in often loosely regulated, secretive arrangements.

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."

Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.” The findings come nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. The league said the results of the investigation were based on interviews with 320 individuals and more than 80,000 documents and other materials. Sarver apologized for “words and actions that offended our employees,” though he disagreed with some of the report’s findings.

Jury gets R. Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberating in R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on charges accusing him of making child pornography and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. The trial went to the jurors on Tuesday after the singer's lead attorney told them that the prosecution's case is largely based on the testimony of perjurers and blackmailers. Prosecutors have accused Kelly of videotaping himself having sex with girls, using his fame to entice minors for sex and rigging his 2008 trial, where ended in his acquittal. His lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, noted during her closing argument that many key government witnesses testified with immunity to ensure they wouldn’t be charged with previously lying to authorities.

At 50, TV's ‘The Waltons’ still stirs fans’ love, nostalgia

“The Waltons,” one of TV's most popular and enduring programs, turns 50 on Wednesday. Set in 1932 and running through World War II, the show debuted on CBS on Sept. 14, 1972. The drama followed a Depression-era family in rural Virginia who were depicted wearing overalls and dresses, praying at meals and overcoming adversity through hard work and grace. Observers say that at a time when the networks generally avoided risky content, “The Waltons” was notable for tackling difficult topics — religion, in particular. A half-century later it still stirs nostalgia among fans who take in cable TV reruns, binge episodes online and follow former stars on social media.