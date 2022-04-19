AP News Summary at 4:30 a.m. EDT

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are focusing in this “new phase of the war" on taking full control of the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years in the mostly Russian-speaking region. The stepped-up assaults in eastern Ukraine began along a front of more than 300 miles. The Russian military also has continued to blockade and shell the strategic port city of Mariupol and fire missiles at other cities. A commander in Mariupol says Russia dropped bunker-buster bombs on a steel plant where the regiment was holding out.

'Not my life': An apartment block reflects the new Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce its 2021 security directive. Passengers on a Delta overseas flight cheered and applauded. But some airports, including those in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, recommended that people mask up voluntarily.

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson and said police are seeking a third suspect named Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. In addition to the nine people who were shot, six others were injured while fleeing Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon. A 22-year-old man is already facing charges in connection with the shooting. State police are also investigating another weekend shooting in Hampton County that injured at least nine.

Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices is taking center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prepare to meet in Washington. The loss of commodities due to Russia’s war against Ukraine is being blamed for the calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is convening a Tuesday morning meeting with global leaders to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues. Russia and Ukraine produce 14 percent of the world’s wheat supply.

In Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine is a political flash point

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has exposed just how much Iran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years. The collapse of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. However, it also exposes deeper fault lines even within the politics of Iran itself. The country’s historic enmity with Russia has combined with a wider feeling among some that backing Moscow betrays the Islamic Republic’s often-stated message that it stands against the world’s major powers. The dividing opinion between state television reports on the war and the public are stark. On the streets of Tehran recently, 12 people told The Associated Press that they supported Ukraine, while three reiterated Iran’s official stance and two supported Russia.

California gives rivers more room to flow to stem flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — California is on the forefront of a new wave of flood risk management that centers on natural engineering over structural. The Dos Rios Ranch Preserve is California’s largest single floodplain restoration project, part of the nation’s broadest effort to rethink how rivers flow as climate change alters the environment. It sits between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures and has been redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees and dams restricted the flow of rivers across the landscape. When heavy rains send the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers over their banks, water will run out onto those 2,100 acres, reducing risk downstream and letting ecosystems flourish.

East Timor chooses president in runoff amid political feud

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Voters in East Timor have chosen a president in a runoff election between former independence fighters who've blamed each other for years of political paralysis. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta had a commanding lead in the election’s first round last month but not enough votes to avoid the runoff against incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres. The winner takes office on May 20, the 20th anniversary of the restoration of East Timor’s independence. Guterres is supported by the parties currently leading parliament, but Ramos-Horta has said he may call an early parliamentary election. Many are concerned that move would inflame rather than calm tensions among the parties.

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. On Monday, administrative law judge Benjamin Green said Amazon must offer the former worker, Gerald Bryson, his job back, as well as lost wages and benefits resulting from his “discriminatory discharge.” Amazon intends to appeal the ruling. Bryson led the protest in April 2020 in front of the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this month. While off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. He was later fired for violating Amazon’s vulgar-language policy.

Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0